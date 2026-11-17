ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Allows Pregnancy Termination of 15-Year-Old Sexual Assault Victim

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has allowed the medical termination of the over 27-week-long pregnancy of a 15-year-old sexual assault victim, even though a medical board that examined her opined that the fetus was viable and she should continue with it till 32 weeks.

As the victim was unwilling to continue with the pregnancy owing to the trauma associated with the sexual assault, Justice Harisankar V Menon permitted the girl to undergo medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).

The court directed the state government to make the arrangements to carry out the procedure without any delay after obtaining a written undertaking from the victim and her parent that she is willing to undergo MTP.

It further said that if the baby survives the procedure, the state shall take appropriate measures to provide it with neonatal care.

"If the child still develops complications, as voiced by the report of the medical board, the necessary medical aid shall be provided by the state to the child, as and when it arises," the court said.

The medical board had opined that termination or delivery at the current gestational age carries an exceptionally high risk of severe neonatal