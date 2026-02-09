Kerala High Court Allows Fresh Scientific Testing Of Gold Plates At Sabarimala Temple
The court ordered a second round of testing amid concerns over gold quality and missing inventory.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Monday has granted permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a second round of scientific testing on the gold plates used at the Sabarimala temple. The samples will be sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai for detailed analysis.
The decision follows a submission by the Special Investigation Team (SIR) stating that the earlier report from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) contained certain ambiguities regarding the quality and composition of the gold used in the temple's flagmast (Kodimaram) reconstruction.
Taking note of alleged discrepancies in the reconstruction work, the Kerela HC directed the State Vigilance to conduct a quick verification into the project. The court observed concerns over the reported disappearance of around 2.5 kilograms of gold from official records, despite donations from 27 individuals for the project.
According to reports, there is no official seizure or inventory document accounting for the missing quantity. The HC’s directive follows a report submitted by the Devaswom Vigilance, which had flagged serious lapses in the handling of gold. So far, the SIT has recorded statements from VSSC scientists and a total of 256 witnesses as part of its exhaustive probe into the alleged gold scam.
The court-ordered investigation into the flagmast reconstruction, which took place during the tenure of the previous United Democratic Front (UDF)-led Devaswom administration. This move is expected to provide the Left Democratic Front (LDF) with significant political ammunition to target the opposition.
The investigation has already tightened its noose around the UDF leadership; recently, the SIT summoned UDF Convener Adoor Prakash to the State Police Headquarters for questioning. This follows the emergence of photographs showing the Convener with the prime accused in the case, Unnikrishnan Potti, a development viewed as a crucial step before the filing of the final chargesheet.
The timing of the investigation has gained political significance, coinciding with the UDF's ‘Kerala Yatra’ ahead of the Assembly elections. Authorities said the case is expected to remain a key legal and political issue in the state as further testing and verification continue.
