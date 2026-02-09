ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Allows Fresh Scientific Testing Of Gold Plates At Sabarimala Temple

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Monday has granted permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a second round of scientific testing on the gold plates used at the Sabarimala temple. The samples will be sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai for detailed analysis.

The decision follows a submission by the Special Investigation Team (SIR) stating that the earlier report from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) contained certain ambiguities regarding the quality and composition of the gold used in the temple's flagmast (Kodimaram) reconstruction.

Taking note of alleged discrepancies in the reconstruction work, the Kerela HC directed the State Vigilance to conduct a quick verification into the project. The court observed concerns over the reported disappearance of around 2.5 kilograms of gold from official records, despite donations from 27 individuals for the project.

According to reports, there is no official seizure or inventory document accounting for the missing quantity. The HC’s directive follows a report submitted by the Devaswom Vigilance, which had flagged serious lapses in the handling of gold. So far, the SIT has recorded statements from VSSC scientists and a total of 256 witnesses as part of its exhaustive probe into the alleged gold scam.