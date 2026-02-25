ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Health Minister Injured Amid KSU Protest, CM Warns UDF Leadership

Kannur: Kerala Health Minister Veena George sustained injuries on Wednesday during a black flag protest staged by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists at the Kannur Railway Station. The incident occurred while she was heading back to Thiruvananthapuram following her official engagements in the district.

It has been learnt that a group of protesters breached the security cordon near the station's main entrance and rushed toward George's vehicle. The situation escalated into a major scuffle as she attempted to enter the platform, during which she was reportedly hit by an elbow, resulting in injuries to her neck and hand.

Following a preliminary medical examination at the railway station's VIP lounge, the Minister cancelled her travel plans and was moved to a local hospital for further observation.

CM Denounces Attack

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the incident, describing the attack as a reflection of the "heinous politics" practised by the Congress. He said the incident was not a legitimate protest but an act of planned violence by a mob. Highlighting Kerala's top performance in the national health index, Vijayan accused the opposition of exaggerating isolated issues to target the minister personally.