Kerala Health Minister Injured Amid KSU Protest, CM Warns UDF Leadership
Published : February 25, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Kannur: Kerala Health Minister Veena George sustained injuries on Wednesday during a black flag protest staged by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists at the Kannur Railway Station. The incident occurred while she was heading back to Thiruvananthapuram following her official engagements in the district.
It has been learnt that a group of protesters breached the security cordon near the station's main entrance and rushed toward George's vehicle. The situation escalated into a major scuffle as she attempted to enter the platform, during which she was reportedly hit by an elbow, resulting in injuries to her neck and hand.
Following a preliminary medical examination at the railway station's VIP lounge, the Minister cancelled her travel plans and was moved to a local hospital for further observation.
CM Denounces Attack
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the incident, describing the attack as a reflection of the "heinous politics" practised by the Congress. He said the incident was not a legitimate protest but an act of planned violence by a mob. Highlighting Kerala's top performance in the national health index, Vijayan accused the opposition of exaggerating isolated issues to target the minister personally.
He warned the Congress leadership against inciting cadres to disrupt law and order, asserting that the UDF leadership must take full responsibility for this "political rowdyism" and the smear campaign based on baseless allegations.
Clashes at Peringome
The protests, which saw participation from Youth Congress, Youth League, and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) activists across various locations in the district, intensified following a violent clash at Peringome earlier in the day. It is reported that MSF workers, who attempted to wave black flags during a public function attended by George, were allegedly intercepted and assaulted by CPM workers.
This initial confrontation triggered a wave of retaliatory protests, culminating in the sudden KSU stir at the railway station. While police had managed earlier demonstrations throughout the day, the stealthy move by KSU activists inside the station caught the security detail off guard, leading to the unfortunate injury of the minister.
