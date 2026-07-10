ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Vacates Order For Police Protection Of Viral Kumbh Mela Girl

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday vacated its earlier order directing the police to provide protection to the young girl who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and whose husband is now facing charges of kidnapping her, after the police claimed she could not be traced.

The police told Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas that when they tried to implement the protection order, the whereabouts of the girl could not be found, her lawyer P S Anishad said. Advocate Anishad said that the court directed the police to provide protection to the girl when she approaches it seeking the same.

"Interim order vacated. Post on July 21," the court said.

The High Court's order for police protection had come on the girl's plea seeking directions to the state government and the SHO of the Ernakulam Central police station to safeguard her life.