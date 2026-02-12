Kerala HC Orders Probe Into Suspicious Transactions Of Sabarimala Employees
A special commissioner's report informed that more than Rs 14 lakhs had been transferred through the post office alone in a short period of time.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered a fresh investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case due to irregularities in the money transactions of the temple employees. After receiving a report from the special commissioner stating that more than Rs 14 lakhs had been transferred through the post office alone in a short period of time, the High Court directed that details of all employees who worked at the Sannidhanam during the Mandala period be collected.
The special commissioner's investigation found that temporary employees who worked at Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku period had sent more than their salaries to their families, indicating their involvement in serious financial transactions. It is also stated that two employees sent more than Rs one lakh, and three more sent more than Rs 25,000.
Meanwhile, the accused employees didn't appear despite being summoned for questioning. After the special commissioner informed the High Court that the permanent and temporary staffers are currently under suspicion, the High Court directed the chief vigilance and security officers to examine all transactions made in the banks and post offices of the Sannidhanam within a specified period. The court also said in an interim order that the Devaswom vigilance should collect the details of all employees working in the Sannidhanam during the Mandala period and submit a report within three weeks.
Kerala Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan evaded questions after the special commissioner reported to the High Court about serious irregularities, including financial losses due to the sabotage of the tender process in the global Ayyappa Sangam. He shrugged off the responsibility by stating that the government had only provided the necessary facilities for the Sangam and that the rest of the figures would be revealed by the Devaswom Board.
His statement comes when the audit report revealed that the minister's claim in the Assembly that the sponsorship amount of Rs two crore had been repaid was wrong.
Former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded an investigation into the corruption in the global Ayyappa Sangam organised by the government, saying that the event was held for only one day and that no one was present on the stage after the Chief Minsiter spoke.
"A detailed investigation into the corruption is required. Legal action should be taken against the culprits. Rs seven crore were spent on a conference that ended in the afternoon. What else is this but a massive scam?. The Ayyappa Sangam was a huge failure. Those who squandered govenment's money should be caught and brought to justice. A case will be filed demanding an investigation," he added.
Also Read