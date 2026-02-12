ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Orders Probe Into Suspicious Transactions Of Sabarimala Employees

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered a fresh investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case due to irregularities in the money transactions of the temple employees. After receiving a report from the special commissioner stating that more than Rs 14 lakhs had been transferred through the post office alone in a short period of time, the High Court directed that details of all employees who worked at the Sannidhanam during the Mandala period be collected.

The special commissioner's investigation found that temporary employees who worked at Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku period had sent more than their salaries to their families, indicating their involvement in serious financial transactions. It is also stated that two employees sent more than Rs one lakh, and three more sent more than Rs 25,000.

Meanwhile, the accused employees didn't appear despite being summoned for questioning. After the special commissioner informed the High Court that the permanent and temporary staffers are currently under suspicion, the High Court directed the chief vigilance and security officers to examine all transactions made in the banks and post offices of the Sannidhanam within a specified period. The court also said in an interim order that the Devaswom vigilance should collect the details of all employees working in the Sannidhanam during the Mandala period and submit a report within three weeks.

Kerala Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan evaded questions after the special commissioner reported to the High Court about serious irregularities, including financial losses due to the sabotage of the tender process in the global Ayyappa Sangam. He shrugged off the responsibility by stating that the government had only provided the necessary facilities for the Sangam and that the rest of the figures would be revealed by the Devaswom Board.