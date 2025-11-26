ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Mandates Transparency: Private Hospitals Can No Longer Withhold Records Or Deny Emergency Care

Ernakulam: In a landmark verdict reinforcing the patient’s right to life and dignified healthcare, the Kerala High Court has issued stringent guidelines for private hospitals, ruling that medical care cannot be denied due to the non-payment of advance fees. The Division Bench dismissed appeals filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and private hospital management associations, upholding an earlier Single Bench order that prioritized patient rights and transparency.

The court observed that the Clinical Establishments Act is intrinsic to the constitutional right to lead a healthy life. Under the new directives, hospitals are mandated to display a detailed schedule of treatment rates and the professional details of doctors both at their entrances and on their official websites. The Bench remarked that hospitals function as life-saving institutions and cannot operate solely as commercial trading centres where prices are hidden from the consumer.

End To ‘Pay-First’ Culture

Addressing a critical humanitarian concern, the court ruled that emergency medical services must not be delayed or denied on technical grounds or financial constraints. This directive aims to protect the "golden hour", the critical window for saving lives, which is often lost when hospitals insist on advance payments before admission.