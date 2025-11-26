Kerala HC Mandates Transparency: Private Hospitals Can No Longer Withhold Records Or Deny Emergency Care
The court observed that the Clinical Establishments Act is intrinsic to the constitutional right to lead a healthy life.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a landmark verdict reinforcing the patient’s right to life and dignified healthcare, the Kerala High Court has issued stringent guidelines for private hospitals, ruling that medical care cannot be denied due to the non-payment of advance fees. The Division Bench dismissed appeals filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and private hospital management associations, upholding an earlier Single Bench order that prioritized patient rights and transparency.
The court observed that the Clinical Establishments Act is intrinsic to the constitutional right to lead a healthy life. Under the new directives, hospitals are mandated to display a detailed schedule of treatment rates and the professional details of doctors both at their entrances and on their official websites. The Bench remarked that hospitals function as life-saving institutions and cannot operate solely as commercial trading centres where prices are hidden from the consumer.
End To ‘Pay-First’ Culture
Addressing a critical humanitarian concern, the court ruled that emergency medical services must not be delayed or denied on technical grounds or financial constraints. This directive aims to protect the "golden hour", the critical window for saving lives, which is often lost when hospitals insist on advance payments before admission.
Furthermore, the court settled the long-standing dispute over medical records. It is ordered that all diagnostic results, including X-rays and scan reports, are the property of the patient and must be handed over upon discharge. Withholding these documents, which are essential for follow-up treatment and insurance claims, will no longer be permitted. The ruling validates the stance that since patients pay for these investigations, they have an absolute right to the results.
Grievance Redressal
To ensure accountability, the High Court has directed all private medical establishments to set up a functional grievance redressal mechanism, including a dedicated help desk for patients. The court warned that non-compliance would invite strict legal action, including the potential cancellation of licenses by the State Health Department and local self-government bodies.
The verdict is seen as a significant step toward curbing the opacity in hospital billing and preventing the exploitation of patients. By mandating the disclosure of doctors' qualifications and duty hours, the order also aims to check the practice of unqualified personnel administering treatment. The implementation of these directives now rests with the state authorities, who are empowered to act against institutions that fail to adhere to these transparency norms.