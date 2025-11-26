Kerala HC Grants Interim Relief To Munambam Residents; Allows Collection Of Land Tax Amid Waqf Dispute
The Division Bench of the High Court turned down a Single Bench ruling classifying the property as Waqf land.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a significant reprieve for over 600 families living in the shadow of displacement, the Kerala High Court has granted interim permission to the Revenue Department to accept land tax from the residents of Munambam. The ruling serves as a major turning point in the contentious dispute over whether the coastal land falls under the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board.
The Division Bench issued the order while considering an appeal against a previous Single Bench ruling that had classified the property as Waqf land. In its observation, the court noted that the 1950 deed, through which one Siddique Sait transferred 404 acres to the management of Farook College, prima facie appeared to be a ‘Gift Deed’ rather than a Waqf endowment. The petitioners, representing the Munambam Land Protection Council, argued that the original deed contained a "reversion clause"—stipulating that the land should be returned if not used for the college's educational purposes. They contended that such a clause is legally incompatible with Waqf properties, which are dedicated in perpetuity and cannot be reclaimed.
The dispute dates back to 2019 when the Waqf Board registered the land as its property, effectively freezing the revenue rights of families who had purchased the land from the college management years ago. Despite possessing valid title deeds, residents found themselves in a legal limbo, unable to pay property tax, mortgage their homes for loans, or undertake construction work. The court’s decision to allow tax collection, albeit subject to the final verdict, restores a crucial element of their property rights.
The issue had recently snowballed into a major political controversy, with the Catholic Church throwing its weight behind the residents. Relay hunger strikes have been ongoing at the Velankanni Matha Church, drawing attention to the plight of the families. Facing mounting pressure, the state government had intervened, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convening a high-level meeting and promising to appoint a Judicial Commission to study the issue. The government had also assured that no residents would be evicted while the claims were being verified.
Legal experts view the acceptance of land tax as a vital document in proving possession and legal rights. While the final judgment on the status of the land is awaited, the interim order is being hailed as a vindication of the residents' prolonged struggle. With the festive season approaching, the community views the verdict as an early Christmas gift. Furthermore, given the ongoing national debate regarding amendments to the central Waqf Act, the Munambam case is poised to remain a focal point in Kerala’s political landscape as elections draw near.
