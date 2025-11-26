ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Grants Interim Relief To Munambam Residents; Allows Collection Of Land Tax Amid Waqf Dispute

Ernakulam: In a significant reprieve for over 600 families living in the shadow of displacement, the Kerala High Court has granted interim permission to the Revenue Department to accept land tax from the residents of Munambam. The ruling serves as a major turning point in the contentious dispute over whether the coastal land falls under the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board.

The Division Bench issued the order while considering an appeal against a previous Single Bench ruling that had classified the property as Waqf land. In its observation, the court noted that the 1950 deed, through which one Siddique Sait transferred 404 acres to the management of Farook College, prima facie appeared to be a ‘Gift Deed’ rather than a Waqf endowment. The petitioners, representing the Munambam Land Protection Council, argued that the original deed contained a "reversion clause"—stipulating that the land should be returned if not used for the college's educational purposes. They contended that such a clause is legally incompatible with Waqf properties, which are dedicated in perpetuity and cannot be reclaimed.

The dispute dates back to 2019 when the Waqf Board registered the land as its property, effectively freezing the revenue rights of families who had purchased the land from the college management years ago. Despite possessing valid title deeds, residents found themselves in a legal limbo, unable to pay property tax, mortgage their homes for loans, or undertake construction work. The court’s decision to allow tax collection, albeit subject to the final verdict, restores a crucial element of their property rights.