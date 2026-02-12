ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Rape Case

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the first of three alleged rape cases registered against him.

With this, the legislator has secured bail in all three cases as he had earlier got bail in two other cases.

While providing relief to the legislator, the court imposed several stringent conditions, including a directive for him to undergo a potency test. The court further ordered the MLA to surrender his mobile phone and passport to the investigating officers and mandated that he appear before the probe team for three consecutive days for interrogation from morning till evening.

The high court's intervention comes after the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court rejected his bail application. During the proceedings, Mamkootathil argued that the allegations lacked procedural merit and were part of a larger political conspiracy. He had even expressed willingness to surrender if his arguments failed to satisfy the court.