Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Rape Case
Following Kerala High Court's directive, Rahul Mamkootathil has got bail in all three cases as he earlier secured bail in two other cases.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the first of three alleged rape cases registered against him.
With this, the legislator has secured bail in all three cases as he had earlier got bail in two other cases.
While providing relief to the legislator, the court imposed several stringent conditions, including a directive for him to undergo a potency test. The court further ordered the MLA to surrender his mobile phone and passport to the investigating officers and mandated that he appear before the probe team for three consecutive days for interrogation from morning till evening.
The high court's intervention comes after the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court rejected his bail application. During the proceedings, Mamkootathil argued that the allegations lacked procedural merit and were part of a larger political conspiracy. He had even expressed willingness to surrender if his arguments failed to satisfy the court.
Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the first of three alleged sexual assault cases filed against him, effectively securing his protection from arrest in all current cases. While the court noted that the allegations did not prima…— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2026
The court noted that the allegations in the First Information Statement (FIS), including forced sexual intercourse, coercion for abortion, and threatening WhatsApp chats, were serious in nature and raised questions regarding the legal implications of a consensual relationship, given the complainant was married and the petitioner unmarried.
The prosecution strongly opposed the bail, highlighting the MLA’s significant social influence and the ongoing cyber-attacks against the survivor, which have already led to the registration of 36 separate cases. However, the defence maintained that the relationship was entirely consensual and the charges were politically motivated.
With this high court order, the MLA secures protection from arrest in the primary case subject to his full cooperation with the ongoing scientific and custodial investigation.
