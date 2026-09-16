ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Allows Woman To Use Embryos Preserved With Late Husband To Get Pregnant

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted a widow the legal right to use embryos frozen and preserved with her late husband to try to become pregnant, despite the absence of an explicit written post-death consent form identifying her as the beneficiary. In its order, the High Court prioritised the deceased husband’s underlying intent over a technical paperwork lapse caused by the hospital.

The woman had moved the High Court after the hospital, where the embryos were preserved when she and her husband were undergoing infertility treatment, said that her spouse's written consent was required to allow her to use them.

She had sought the embryos for the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) after her husband's death. The woman claimed in the court that her husband had given a consent to the hospital, during their treatment, for use of the embryos. However, the hospital claimed the consent was for use of the embryos by some unknown couple.

The woman's plea was opposed by the central government which claimed that consent as required under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Rules, 2022 for use of the embryos by the wife was not given by the husband and therefore, he did not want her to use them.