ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Allows Plea To Register FIR Against Vijayan Based On ED Report In CMRL 'Bribery' Case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered registration of an FIR under the anti-graft law against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others based on the ED report on the alleged CMRL bribery case.

Justice A Badharudeen allowed a plea by advocate K M Shajahan, who contended that the police should register an FIR rather than conduct a preliminary inquiry on the allegations contained in the report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A detailed judgment is awaited.

The ED had claimed in court that an FIR could be registered against Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas based on the report it had submitted to the state police. The ED had claimed that its report could be treated as a preliminary inquiry report and that an FIR could be registered based on it.

The contention had been opposed by the state government, which claimed that the report submitted by the agency was not sufficient to register an FIR and that a preliminary inquiry was required.