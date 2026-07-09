ETV Bharat / state

Kerala HC Allows 3 CBSE Students To Upload Revalued Marks On KEAM Portal

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday came to the aid of three CBSE class 12 students, one of them from the UAE, by allowing them to upload their reevaluated marks on the KEAM portal, but said that their admission based on the recasted rank list shall be considered from the second allotment round.

The students had moved the court claiming that if their revalued marks were taken into reckoning, their rank would have improved tremendously.

They said that their revalued marks were published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) only after the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) rank list was published on June 27.

The three students had alleged in their respective petitions that they have been deprived of their eligible rank in KEAM 2026 due to the irregularity in valuation by CBSE and the delay in publishing their revalued results.

Though the students had uploaded the marks they got initially, they had applied for reevaluation due to the widespread allegations of errors in the valuation of CBSE examination answer sheets for this year.

The state government, on the other hand, opposed the pleas claiming that it had already changed the date of publication of the rank list twice to accommodate CBSE students and the last date for them to upload their revalued marks was June 23.

It said that the final rank list was published on June 27 and it should not be revisited for any person or persons.

The government also contended that the allotment process started on July 8 and "any interference with the rank list will bring the admission process into complete disarray".