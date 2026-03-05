ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt’s ‘Irunda Kalam’ Ads Spark Row; Opposition Alleges Misuse Of Public Funds

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government’s “Irunda Kalam” (The Dark Ages) newspaper advertisements, released by the Information and Public Relations Department (PRD) in March 2026, have triggered a major controversy.

The ads contrast what they describe as administrative failures during the previous UDF tenure with the achievements of the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Styled like news reports, the advertisements highlight past issues such as power shortages, delayed pensions and school closures while projecting improvements in infrastructure and education under the present administration.

The two-page advertisement praising the Pinarayi Vijayan government has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, which accused the government of using public funds for political messaging.

Opposition leaders have alleged that the advertisement mocks the United Democratic Front (UDF) while glorifying the LDF government. Notably, major newspapers like the Malayala Manorama, Mathrubhumi and The Times of India did not carry the advertisement.

Fictional News And Government Claims

The first page of the advertisement is presented under the caption “News that filled Malayalam newspapers 10 years ago.” It is designed to depict what a newspaper front page would look like if the UDF were in power.

The page includes headlines such as “KSRTC on the verge of closure”, “Load shedding starting today” and “Pension delayed for 18 months”.

It also carries fictional reports claiming that 40 per cent of schools are facing closure, that students are writing exams without textbooks, that the GAIL pipeline project has stalled, that the National Highway Authority has halted development, and that roadwork has stopped due to pending payments for tar.

The second page presents the “positive” version of these developments, with the government claiming that all the problems highlighted on the first page have been resolved during the tenures of consecutive Pinarayi governments.

Creative Advertising Or Political Propaganda?

The advertisement also carries a note stating that it reflects how the first and second Pinarayi governments “corrected” Kerala’s situation. At first glance, readers may not realise that the page is an advertisement.