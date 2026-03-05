Kerala Govt’s ‘Irunda Kalam’ Ads Spark Row; Opposition Alleges Misuse Of Public Funds
A two-page PR department advertisement, praising the Pinarayi government and criticising UDF rule, has drawn sharp protests from opposition leaders across Kerala.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government’s “Irunda Kalam” (The Dark Ages) newspaper advertisements, released by the Information and Public Relations Department (PRD) in March 2026, have triggered a major controversy.
The ads contrast what they describe as administrative failures during the previous UDF tenure with the achievements of the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Styled like news reports, the advertisements highlight past issues such as power shortages, delayed pensions and school closures while projecting improvements in infrastructure and education under the present administration.
The two-page advertisement praising the Pinarayi Vijayan government has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, which accused the government of using public funds for political messaging.
Opposition leaders have alleged that the advertisement mocks the United Democratic Front (UDF) while glorifying the LDF government. Notably, major newspapers like the Malayala Manorama, Mathrubhumi and The Times of India did not carry the advertisement.
Fictional News And Government Claims
The first page of the advertisement is presented under the caption “News that filled Malayalam newspapers 10 years ago.” It is designed to depict what a newspaper front page would look like if the UDF were in power.
The page includes headlines such as “KSRTC on the verge of closure”, “Load shedding starting today” and “Pension delayed for 18 months”.
It also carries fictional reports claiming that 40 per cent of schools are facing closure, that students are writing exams without textbooks, that the GAIL pipeline project has stalled, that the National Highway Authority has halted development, and that roadwork has stopped due to pending payments for tar.
The second page presents the “positive” version of these developments, with the government claiming that all the problems highlighted on the first page have been resolved during the tenures of consecutive Pinarayi governments.
Creative Advertising Or Political Propaganda?
The advertisement also carries a note stating that it reflects how the first and second Pinarayi governments “corrected” Kerala’s situation. At first glance, readers may not realise that the page is an advertisement.
However, a small column bearing the government seal clarifies that the page is a “creative advertising expression for the PRD” and is not connected to the newspaper’s editorial content.
Critics have mainly objected to the use of taxpayer money for what they describe as the CPI(M)’s political campaign. According to estimates, depending on the newspaper's circulation, the PRD rate for a two-page jacket advertisement ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
Supporters of the campaign and its designers argue that the advertisements are intended to remind younger voters, particularly Gen Zs, about the state’s past challenges, such as frequent power cuts and textbook shortages, which they may not personally remember.
Opposition To Take Legal Action
Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan told ETV Bharat that the decision to use government funds for what he called CPI(M) propaganda would be challenged both legally and politically.
He described the move as a clear violation of regulations and warned that strict action would be taken against the officials who facilitated the advertisement if the UDF came to power. Satheesan also said public money should not be used for political campaigning.
He further termed the advertisement a “cruel insult” to the memory of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, arguing that portraying his tenure between 2011 and 2016 as a “dark age” distorts history.
According to Satheesan, the government has spent crores of rupees from the state exchequer on what he described as a political smear campaign ahead of elections.
He also criticised the advertisement for being styled like a newspaper report, saying it could mislead readers into believing it was an independent journalistic investigation rather than a paid government promotion.
Satheesan alleged that the LDF government is using these “rehashed old headlines” to divert attention from present issues such as Kerala’s financial crisis, pending welfare pensions and recent corruption allegations.
He said the opposition would approach the Election Commission and the courts, arguing that the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD) had exceeded its mandate by publishing “election propaganda” under the guise of government information.
