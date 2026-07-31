ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Will Withdraw Cases Against NEET Protestors: Home Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with protests held across the state in support of the NEET agitation in Delhi, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Chennithala said the decision was taken following requests received from Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister V D Satheesan. He said several youth organisations and political parties had organised demonstrations across Kerala expressing solidarity with the protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

"Several cases were registered in connection with those protests. We received many requests seeking withdrawal of these cases. The chief minister forwarded all those representations to me, and I have directed the DGP not to proceed further with any of these cases," Chennithala said.

Although FIRs had been registered in several instances, the protests were held over an issue of national importance and did not involve any violence.

"It was a positive agitation highlighting a major public issue. Even the Supreme Court took a positive view of the matter. No violent incidents took place here. Therefore, I have directed the DGP not to proceed with any of the registered cases," he said.

Asked about the number of cases that would be withdrawn, Chennithala said instructions had been issued that no further action should be taken in any of the cases, irrespective of their number.