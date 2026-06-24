ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Examining Measures To Streamline Pravasi Welfare Pension Distribution

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is examining measures to make the distribution of welfare pensions for expatriate Malayalis more efficient, Chief Minister V D Satheesan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a submission by MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram, the chief minister said the government was seriously concerned that a large number of pension applications received by the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board up to January 2026 were yet to be processed and that no action had been taken on applications received after that date.

"The government is examining steps to streamline and improve the distribution of Pravasi welfare pensions," he said.

The chief minister said the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board was constituted to ensure the social security and welfare of expatriate Malayalis and to coordinate welfare schemes for them. At present, expatriate Malayalis aged between 18 and 60 years are eligible for membership in the welfare fund.

Members who continue to remit contributions without interruption until they become eligible for a pension are entitled to benefits under the scheme, he said. According to figures available as of May 2026, the welfare fund has around 9.5 lakh members and 94,666 pensioners.