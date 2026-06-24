Kerala Govt Examining Measures To Streamline Pravasi Welfare Pension Distribution
Kerala Chief Minister Satheesan said that the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board was constituted to ensure the social security and welfare of expatriate Malayalis
By PTI
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is examining measures to make the distribution of welfare pensions for expatriate Malayalis more efficient, Chief Minister V D Satheesan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.
Replying to a submission by MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram, the chief minister said the government was seriously concerned that a large number of pension applications received by the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board up to January 2026 were yet to be processed and that no action had been taken on applications received after that date.
"The government is examining steps to streamline and improve the distribution of Pravasi welfare pensions," he said.
The chief minister said the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board was constituted to ensure the social security and welfare of expatriate Malayalis and to coordinate welfare schemes for them. At present, expatriate Malayalis aged between 18 and 60 years are eligible for membership in the welfare fund.
Members who continue to remit contributions without interruption until they become eligible for a pension are entitled to benefits under the scheme, he said. According to figures available as of May 2026, the welfare fund has around 9.5 lakh members and 94,666 pensioners.
The minimum monthly pension is Rs 3,500 for members residing abroad and Rs 3,000 for those working in other Indian states, and for returnees, the CM said.
He said pension beneficiaries are required to submit a life certificate every year in March. Those unable to appear in person may submit certificates attested by a gazetted officer if they are in India or by an official of an Indian Embassy if they are abroad.
Considering the difficulties faced by pensioners overseas in obtaining certificates through embassies, the board has permitted the acceptance of life certificates sent through the personal email accounts of its overseas directors, he said. Satheesan said the government would examine demands to extend the interval for submitting life certificates and to permit certificates issued by elected representatives to be accepted for this purpose.
He, however, noted that extending the submission period to two or three years could result in pensions continuing to be disbursed to deceased beneficiaries if information about their deaths was not available. The government views the issues raised regarding Pravasi welfare pensions seriously and will take an appropriate decision after examining the matter, he added.
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