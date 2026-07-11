ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Appoints Panel For Safe Removal Of Debris From Wayanad Tunnel, Township Sites

Rescue personnel carry out search and recovery operations at the site of the landslide at the under-construction twin-tunnel project in Kalladi near Meppadi, Wayanad district, Friday, July 10, 2026. ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday constituted a three-member expert committee to visit the Wayanad tunnel and township projects and submit a report on the removal of the debris accumulated there due to a landslide, a statement issued by the CM's office said.

Seven bodies have been recovered from the site of the Wayanad landslide that occurred on July 7. The decision to constitute the expert panel was taken in a meeting held by Chief Minister V D Satheesan with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Public Works Minister P K Basheer, the statement said.

The three-member panel will comprise Dr Santhosh G Thampi, professor, NIT Calicut, Dr Jude Emmanuel, Environmental Scientist, Directorate of Environmental and Climate Change, and a representative of the Director, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), it said.

An order issued by the Disaster Management Department in this regard states that the panel shall visit the tunnel and Wayanad township project sites and guide the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in the safe removal of the debris accumulated at both places.