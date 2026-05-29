ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Governor Unveils UDF Government's 'Puthuyugam Keralam' Vision

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arelkar on Friday unveiled the newly elected Congress-led United Democratic Front government's broader 'Puthuyugam Keralam' (New Era Kerala) vision while delivering the policy address at the opening session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly, outlining a governance roadmap focused on welfare protection, economic revival, administrative reforms, transparency and infrastructure expansion.

The nearly 69-minute address projected Chief Minister V D Satheesan's administration as one seeking to balance social welfare commitments with institutional reforms and long-term development planning.

The session also drew political attention over the rendition of Vande Mataram before and after the Governor's speech. Unlike the nearly 190-second extended full musical rendition played during the swearing-in ceremony on May 18 of the new government - which had triggered controversy and criticism from sections of the political spectrum over the Governor's alleged insistence on deviating from convention - Friday's Assembly session reverted to the officially prescribed shorter version consisting essentially of the standard opening stanzas. Political observers viewed the move as an attempt to avoid renewed controversy and restore procedural normalcy after the oath-taking episode had sparked debate over Lok Bhavan's role in ceremonial protocol.

Throughout the address, the Governor repeatedly referred to the government's larger 'Puthugugam Kerala' vision, presenting it as a people-centric developmental framework aimed at creating a transparent, inclusive and future-ready Kerala.

White Paper to be released

The government announced plans to release a comprehensive White Paper detailing Kerala’s financial condition, debt position, infrastructure liabilities and administrative challenges inherited from the previous regime. The proposed document is expected to form the basis for future fiscal and governance reforms.

A major portion of the speech focused on economic recovery through industrial investment, startup promotion, tourism development, MSME expansion and large-scale infrastructure projects. Employment generation and youth-oriented development initiatives were identified as core priorities of the 'Puthuyugam Keralam' agenda.

The Governor highlighted the government's intention to strengthen Kerala’s healthcare and insurance sectors through expanded medical services, improved insurance coverage and modernisation of public hospitals. Medical education also figured prominently in the address, with promises to strengthen public medical colleges, expand higher medical education infrastructure and promote research-driven healthcare systems.

Recognising the contribution of Non-Resident Keralites (NRIs) to Kerala's economy, the government promised welfare-oriented initiatives for expatriates, including investment facilitation, rehabilitation support and improved institutional engagement with overseas Malayali communities.

More Welfare Schemes

The address stressed continuity in welfare schemes, including social security pensions, healthcare support, educational assistance and targeted programmes for farmers, labourers, coastal populations and economically weaker sections.