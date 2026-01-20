ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Governor Flags Centre's Fiscal Squeeze In Policy Address, Lauds State's Decade Of Growth

Thiruvananthapuram: Launching a blistering attack on the Union Government’s fiscal policies while robustly defending the state’s economic management, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar opened the 16th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In a policy address that effectively set the tone for the upcoming election season, the Governor highlighted Kerala's strides in social development over the last decade, even as he accused New Delhi of undermining federal principles through a "financial blockade."

Addressing the House, Arlekar underscored the state's landmark achievement of near-total eradication of extreme poverty and drew attention to the health indices, noting that the infant mortality rate remains lower than that of many developed nations. The Governor presented a report card of the government’s economic performance over the last 10 years, stating that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had surged from Rs 5.26 lakh crore to Rs 12.49 lakh crore, with per capita income nearly doubling in the same period.

Rebutting critics who attribute the state’s financial crunch to profligacy, he cited Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) data to point out that 56.9 percent of borrowings in the 2023-24 fiscal were utilised for capital expenditure. Furthermore, the government has successfully brought down the debt-to-GSDP ratio from a pandemic-high of 38 percent to a projected 34 percent by the end of the current fiscal.

The core of the policy address, however, was a scathing critique of the Central government’s approach to fiscal federalism. The Governor argued that the Centre’s decision to classify borrowings by entities like Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the Pension Company as state debt has severely curtailed Kerala’s borrowing limits, thereby stalling development and welfare initiatives. He quantified the impact of these policies, noting that the state has been deprived of approximately Rs 17,000 crore in the current year alone due to cuts in borrowing limits and changes in Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) devolution.