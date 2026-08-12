ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Government Rebrands 'IT Park' To 'Kerala Tech', Recasts IT Sector For AI-Driven Growth

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has unveiled ‘Kerala Tech’, a new overarching brand aimed at repositioning the state's technology sector and expanding its focus beyond conventional information technology to emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, electronics, biotechnology and other future technologies.

As part of the restructuring, the Electronics and IT Department will be renamed the IT, Future Technologies and Startups Department, reflecting the government's broader vision for technology-led economic growth.

The initiative seeks to modernise Kerala's IT ecosystem, expand investment opportunities and create a more integrated platform for entrepreneurs, startups, investors and technology professionals.

‘Kerala Tech’ To Become Single-Window Platform

A dedicated Kerala Tech portal is planned as a comprehensive single-window platform providing information and services for investors, entrepreneurs, startups and technology professionals.

The new IT policy targets the creation of 500,000 jobs and 20,000 startups across the state.

The initiative is expected to have a direct bearing on major institutions including Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Cyberpark in Kozhikode, Digital University Kerala and Kerala Startup Mission.

The government has also decided to transform the Kerala IT Mission into the Digital Transformation Mission, signalling a wider shift from conventional IT administration towards technology-driven transformation.

IT Parks To Embrace Emerging Sectors

Under the new approach, IT parks will be modernised to accommodate a wider range of industries, including information technology, artificial intelligence, electronics, biotechnology, tourism, logistics and creative industries.

The government also plans to expand the role of the Investment Promotion Board to facilitate larger investments in the industrial and technology sectors and strengthen Kerala's efforts to attract global companies and investors.

AI Gets Special Focus

Artificial intelligence is a central component of the new strategy.

Under the Centre's IndiaAI initiative, an IndiaAI Centre of Excellence is being established under Digital University Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram with the support of the state government.