ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt To Scrap Controversial SilverLine Land Notifications, Extend PSC Rank Lists

Kerala CM VD Satheesan said the new UDF government will withdraw all land acquisition notifications issued for the controversial SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor ( Special Arrangement )

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major policy announcement during his second media briefing after assuming office, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday said the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government would withdraw all land acquisition notifications issued for the controversial SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor and remove the yellow survey markers erected across several districts.

The Chief Minister said the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod K-Rail SilverLine project, strongly opposed by the UDF while in opposition, would not proceed in its earlier form. He added that the Revenue Department has been instructed to begin the process of de-notifying the acquired land and clearing related cases registered during protests against the project.

Satheesan also announced relief for PSC aspirants, stating that rank lists scheduled to expire on August 31, 2026, would be extended till November 30. Recommendations in this regard have already been communicated to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to its election promises, Satheesan said the UDF manifesto would be implemented in a phased and time-bound manner as part of its Vision 2031 roadmap.

"All promises made to the people will be honoured. Within the first 100 days, by June 30, proposals and implementation mechanisms for key projects will be finalised," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a ministerial committee to recommend deserving personalities from Kerala for Padma awards. Senior advocate Senior Advocate named Muhammad Shah has been appointed as the Additional Advocate General.