ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt To Give Additional Relief Rs 2 Lakh To 2024 Wayanad Landslides Victims: CM Satheesan

"The state government has sanctioned an additional relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the families affected by the Chooralmala-Mundakkai disaster. We remain fully committed to supporting the survivors, ensuring comprehensive rehabilitation, and standing by our people through every step of recovery," he also said in an X post.

Through this initiative, around Rs five crore will be paid to the survivors of the disaster of July 2024, which had claimed over 200 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes, he said at a press conference following the cabinet meeting.

The CM said that the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by him, wherein it was decided to allocate more funds to provide the additional amount to the victims.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said the government has decided to give Rs 2 lakh additional relief to each of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide victims who will be rehabilitated.

Speaking at the press conference, the CM further said that it was also decided in the cabinet meeting to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban 2.0 scheme. He said that there is a condition in the MoU to display a logo, and not the photograph of the PM, when the project is implemented.

"When we sign the MoU, we will have to abide by that condition," he said. The CM further said that the government has also issued guidelines for providing a bonus to the employees of the state's public sector enterprises for the financial year 2025-26.

With regard to R Rajesh, a native of Kalliyoor village in Thiruvananthapuram who lost his life while saving a man caught in the flood near Meenthully Island in Kannur district on August 1, Satheesan said that all possible help and support will be provided to his family.

"We will protect them. I have taken the responsibility of ensuring their unfinished home is completed. We will also provide all compensation due to them. We will help the family in whatever way we can. I believe we can take the decisions regarding that in the next few days," the CM said. He said that the government was also considering the issue of providing a job to Rajesh's wife.

Rajesh gave his own life jacket to the person he had just rescued from the swollen Kariangode river there, a decision that ultimately cost him his life. He got caught in the current of the swollen Kariangode river while leading 61-year-old Benny, a local who got swept away in the floodwaters, back to shore. Rajesh was a dedicated responder who had previously volunteered during past Kerala floods and the Wayanad disaster.