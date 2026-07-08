ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Refers Proposed Vizhinjam Stake Transfer To Empowered Panel

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday referred a proposal to transfer a 49 per cent stake in the Vizhinjam port project to the Mediterranean Shipping Company to an Empowered Committee headed by the Chief Secretary for detailed examination. The decision comes a week after Adani Ports announced a USD 1.4-billion deal to sell a 49 per cent stake in the Vizhinjam port concessionaire to MSC's terminal arm.

When the opposition questioned the Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL) in the Assembly last week, Satheesan had informed that the state government was not informed of the transaction and maintained that any change in the concessionaire's shareholding requires its prior approval under the concession agreement.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Satheesan said the government has received a request seeking its prior approval for the proposed stake transfer.

"The cabinet discussed the matter and decided to refer it to the Empowered Committee headed by the Chief Secretary. The committee will examine the concession agreement, Kerala's interests and the legal aspects before making its recommendations," he said.

He said the cabinet would consider the committee's recommendations before taking a final decision. "The state government will not take any decision that is against Kerala's interests," the chief minister said.

Responding to allegations that the Congress-led UDF government had permitted Adani Ports to transfer its stake to MSC, Satheesan denied any wrongdoing.

"What mistake has this government made in relation to the proposed transfer of shares to the Mediterranean Shipping Company? That is the question I am putting to the media. What exactly has the government done wrong? As I had stated in the Assembly that day, the government was not aware of the matter," he said.

When asked further, the chief minister urged the media to verify facts before reporting the issue.

"Whenever an issue arises, both the government and the media have a responsibility to study it carefully before commenting on it. Around 60 per cent of media reports claimed that the share transfer had already taken place. No share transfer has taken place," he said.