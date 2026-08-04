Kerala Govt To Bring Effective Disaster Management, Resilience System: CM Satheesan
Satheesan assured that urgent steps will be taken to desilt rivers across the state, with Pathanamthitta being given priority.
By PTI
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas in the district and said that the government is considering coming out with an effective disaster management and resilience system to predict sudden climate changes.
The CM, speaking to reporters here, said that the help of experts and artificial intelligence will be utilised to build the system, which will act as an early warning mechanism. He said that the system will be implemented as a pilot project in Pathanamthitta district.
Satheesan also claimed that desilting of many rivers in the state, including Pamba here, had not been carried out since 2019 and that is why their levels rose rapidly during the recent heavy rains. He assured that urgent steps will be taken to desilt rivers across the state, with Pathanamthitta being given a priority.
The CM said that in the last few days, extremely heavy rainfall of over 300 mm occurred in some places within a short span of time, which led to landslides and landslips, especially within forested areas. "Fortunately, not many deaths occurred in the disaster," he added.
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