ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt To Bring Effective Disaster Management, Resilience System: CM Satheesan

Pathanamthitta: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas in the district and said that the government is considering coming out with an effective disaster management and resilience system to predict sudden climate changes.

The CM, speaking to reporters here, said that the help of experts and artificial intelligence will be utilised to build the system, which will act as an early warning mechanism. He said that the system will be implemented as a pilot project in Pathanamthitta district.