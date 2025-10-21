ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Girl Transcends Gender Barrier Performing Maha Ganapathy Homam

While performing the Ganapathy Homam, she is assisted by her brother Advaith. Aseemaa has conducted Ganapathy Homam in parts of Kasaragod and Karnataka. After performing it for the first time at her home in Adoor and Delampady, she started receiving invitations from nearby houses. She has also recited the homam at Vidyashree in Mulleria and during an event at a college in Puttur.

True to the meaning "one without boundaries or limits" of her name Aseemaa, the young girl has transcended the gender barrier in the priesthood. Aseemaa is a pre-university course student in Karnataka's Puttur.

Kasaragod: Adding another chapter to history, a 17-year-old Kerala girl performed the Maha Ganapathy Homam by chanting Vedic mantras — a ritual traditionally conducted by men only. Aseemaa Agnihothri, daughter of Sathya Narayana and Ranjitha Kumari of Adoor in Pathanamthitta, conducted the Maha Ganapathy Homam. Although in some northern states women do perform such rituals, this is said to be the first time in South India, according to experts in the field.

At first, some people reacted strongly, but after witnessing her precise chanting of Vedic hymns and performance of rituals, their doubts faded away, Sathya Narayana told ETV Bharat. Aseemaa studied the Vedas for three years under Sullia Nagaraja Bhat, after which she learned to perform the Ganapathy Homam. "Nowhere is it said that girls should not study the Vedas or perform rituals like homam. Vedic learning is knowledge, and knowledge has no gender," he added.

Aseemaa and Advaith underwent the Upanayanam (sacred thread ceremony) together, and neither their relatives nor locals objected to it. "She is not doing this as a profession. It is an act of spiritual dedication that she intends to continue," Sathya said. Aseemaa also expressed happiness for the encouragement and support she has received from everyone.

What is Ganapathy Homam?

Maha Ganapathy Homam is a Vedic ritual performed to remove all obstacles and achieve success in life. It holds great significance among believers. It is usually performed before beginning any auspicious activity to ward off hurdles and fulfil desires. It is also conducted in new homes and business establishments. People believe that performing the Maha Ganapathy Homam brings prosperity and helps tide over difficulties and misfortunes. Devotees say this ritual yields results very quickly.

The eight essential offerings (Ashtadravyas) used in the Ganapathy Homam are flowers, fruits, sesame seeds, sugarcane, jaggery, tharippanam (roasted rice powder), modakam (sweet dumpling), and coconut. Additionally, honey, ghee, candy sugar, pomegranate or Ganapathy lemon are also used. Usually, coconuts are used for the homam, which can be performed using anywhere between 108 to 1008 coconuts.