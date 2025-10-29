Kerala Gears Up For SIR, Training Sessions For BLOs From Thursday
BLOs will be required to visit every household and ensure voters' details are personally verified and recorded.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
Kozhikode: The State Election Commission has initiated measures to implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Kerala.
As part of the exercise, training sessions for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be held on October 30 and 31. In a bid to ensure a clean and accurate voter list, the BLOs will be reqyured to visit every household, multiple times if necessary. The process will continue until each voter’s details are personally verified and recorded. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has also instructed that an additional 6,300 BLOs be appointed for the purpose.
If a voter was included in the 2002 electoral roll, the new form will automatically include their name, voter ID number, and address, along with part number, booth name, Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, and state details. The voter’s old photograph will appear on the form, with a designated space for a new photo.
Voters must also provide their date of birth, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and names of parents or spouse, along with their voter ID number if available.
The form includes three categories:
Persons born before July 1, 1987,
Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, and
Those born after December 2, 2004 — voters must tick the appropriate one.
Those not included in the 2002 SIR roll must submit supporting documents as determined by the Election Commission. The cutoff date for voter eligibility in Kerala’s SIR roll, according to the Election Commission of India, is January 1, 2002.
Double voting and citizenship checks
The enumeration form requires every voter to declare under oath that their name is not included in any other constituency’s voter list — either in another Assembly or Lok Sabha constituency. This affidavit aims to prevent double or multiple voter entries. Any false declaration could lead to legal consequences.
Citizenship verification is another key step. Those born abroad must provide relevant documents from the Indian diplomatic mission in that country. Individuals who acquired Indian citizenship by birth, descent, or registration must submit a citizenship certificate, and also swear an affidavit stating that they have not acquired any foreign citizenship.
Statewide rollout and awareness measures
District Collectors have been directed to convene meetings of political party representatives within the next two days to discuss the SIR process. Instructions have also been issued to set up help desks in every district, targeting even migrant workers.
These help desks will operate from 9 am to 9 pm, and can remain open 24 hours if needed. In addition, two to five SIR ambassadors will be appointed in each college and school to spread awareness about voter registration. These ambassadors will work closely with BLOs.
Meanwhile, both Left and Right political fronts have voiced opposition to the SIR exercise and are reportedly preparing for legal challenges.
Purpose and procedure
The SIR is a nationwide initiative by the Election Commission of India to thoroughly review and clean up the voter list, removing ineligible names such as the deceased, duplicate voters, those untraceable during field verification, and illegal immigrants. It also ensures that all eligible citizens are correctly registered.
The upcoming SIR will be based on data from the 2002–2004 intensive revision period, and voters will be required to submit documents proving citizenship and eligibility.
BLOs will visit every household to collect details directly and have voters fill out and sign the forms.
Based on the collected data, a draft voter list will be published. Citizens will then have the opportunity to file objections or corrections if their names are missing or if they notice errors or ineligible entries. All objections will be reviewed, after which the final voter list will be released.
The implementation in Kerala will be scheduled in a way that does not interfere with local body elections.
