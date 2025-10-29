ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Gears Up For SIR, Training Sessions For BLOs From Thursday

Kozhikode: The State Election Commission has initiated measures to implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Kerala.

As part of the exercise, training sessions for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be held on October 30 and 31. In a bid to ensure a clean and accurate voter list, the BLOs will be reqyured to visit every household, multiple times if necessary. The process will continue until each voter’s details are personally verified and recorded. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has also instructed that an additional 6,300 BLOs be appointed for the purpose.

If a voter was included in the 2002 electoral roll, the new form will automatically include their name, voter ID number, and address, along with part number, booth name, Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, and state details. The voter’s old photograph will appear on the form, with a designated space for a new photo.

Voters must also provide their date of birth, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and names of parents or spouse, along with their voter ID number if available.

The form includes three categories:

Persons born before July 1, 1987,

Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, and

Those born after December 2, 2004 — voters must tick the appropriate one.

Those not included in the 2002 SIR roll must submit supporting documents as determined by the Election Commission. The cutoff date for voter eligibility in Kerala’s SIR roll, according to the Election Commission of India, is January 1, 2002.

Double voting and citizenship checks

The enumeration form requires every voter to declare under oath that their name is not included in any other constituency’s voter list — either in another Assembly or Lok Sabha constituency. This affidavit aims to prevent double or multiple voter entries. Any false declaration could lead to legal consequences.