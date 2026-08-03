Kerala Fully Equipped To Tackle Rain Crisis, No Lapses In Disaster Response: CM V D Satheesan
So far, 15 people have died and seven others remain missing in various rain-related incidents across the state.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday asserted that the state machinery is fully prepared to deal with the ongoing heavy rains and denied allegations of lapses in disaster management, saying relief and rescue operations were being carried out in a coordinated manner.
Addressing the media after a high-level review meeting with district collectors, the Chief Minister announced immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 towards the funeral expenses of those killed in rain-related incidents.
According to official figures, 15 people have died and seven others remain missing in various rain-related incidents across the state. The deaths include three in Kottayam, two each in Idukki, Kollam and Malappuram, and one each in Vizhinjam, Muthalapozhi (both in Thiruvananthapuram), Kannur and Kozhikode.
Preliminary estimates indicate crop damage over 164.98 hectares (approximately 400 acres), affecting 3,596 farmers.
The Chief Minister said 316 relief camps are currently functioning, sheltering 11,018 people. One NDRF team has been deployed in Pathanamthitta and two in Kottayam, while two additional teams have been requisitioned from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. A rescue helicopter has also been deployed, with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Defence Security Corps kept on standby if required.
Rejecting criticism over warnings issued to fishermen, Satheesan said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had not provided advance warning of the extreme rainfall. He noted that the alert was upgraded from yellow to orange only after heavy rain began late in the evening.
He said several places recorded over 300 mm of rainfall, with Vadaserikkara receiving nearly 350 mm, far exceeding the 200 mm threshold classified as extreme rainfall. He also pointed to climate change and the El Niño phenomenon as contributing factors behind the increasingly unpredictable weather.
The Chief Minister announced that the state would accelerate desilting of rivers and dams to improve flood management, saying heavy silt accumulation since the 2018 and 2019 floods had reduced storage capacity and increased flood risk.
He also warned of strict legal action against those spreading false information on social media claiming that major dams were being opened. He clarified that reservoir levels remain well below capacity, with only the Moozhiyar dam in Pathanamthitta currently releasing water. While red alerts remain in force at the Kallarkutty, Pambla and Malankara dams also in Pathanamthitta district, he said there was no cause for public concern and any decision to release water would be taken only with the approval of the respective district collectors.
On his recent helicopter visit, Satheesan said the trip was undertaken solely to hold discussions with potential investors and that no public money was spent on the visit. He also addressed the ongoing PSC rank list protests, stating that the government had held multiple rounds of talks with job aspirants and directed all departments to promptly report vacancies, while acknowledging that declining student enrolment and teacher protection norms have affected fresh appointments in the education sector.
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