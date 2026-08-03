ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Fully Equipped To Tackle Rain Crisis, No Lapses In Disaster Response: CM V D Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday asserted that the state machinery is fully prepared to deal with the ongoing heavy rains and denied allegations of lapses in disaster management, saying relief and rescue operations were being carried out in a coordinated manner.

Addressing the media after a high-level review meeting with district collectors, the Chief Minister announced immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 towards the funeral expenses of those killed in rain-related incidents.

According to official figures, 15 people have died and seven others remain missing in various rain-related incidents across the state. The deaths include three in Kottayam, two each in Idukki, Kollam and Malappuram, and one each in Vizhinjam, Muthalapozhi (both in Thiruvananthapuram), Kannur and Kozhikode.

Preliminary estimates indicate crop damage over 164.98 hectares (approximately 400 acres), affecting 3,596 farmers.

The Chief Minister said 316 relief camps are currently functioning, sheltering 11,018 people. One NDRF team has been deployed in Pathanamthitta and two in Kottayam, while two additional teams have been requisitioned from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. A rescue helicopter has also been deployed, with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Defence Security Corps kept on standby if required.