Kerala Forms 12th Pay Commission, Clears DA Arrears In Budget Boost
Budget introduces a pay revision process, the Assured Pension System, a journalist pension hike, EV bonuses, and additional funds for the rural employment guarantee scheme.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a major boost for the public sector, the Kerala State Budget 2026-2027 announced a series of key measures for government employees, pensioners and the transport sector.
Finance Minister KN Balagopal declared the formation of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, reaffirming the government’s five-year pay revision principle. The commission has been asked to submit its report within three months to ensure the timely implementation of revised pay scales.
The government also addressed long-pending financial dues. All outstanding Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) instalments will be cleared, one instalment with the February salary and the remaining with the March salary.
Funds have been allocated to clear arrears in phases and the House Building Advance for employees has been reinstated.
A significant shift in the state’s social security framework was marked by the introduction of the Assured Pension System, which will come into effect on April 1, 2026. The scheme, an alternative to the National Pension System (NPS), guarantees retirees a pension of up to 50 per cent of their last drawn basic pay, along with applicable DR.
Employees may choose to migrate to the new system or remain under NPS. The government will set up a dedicated mechanism to manage combined employee and state contributions, with detailed transition guidelines to be issued soon.
The Budget also provided relief to media professionals by increasing the journalist pension from Rs 11,500 to Rs 13,000, a monthly hike of Rs 1,500.
The Budget further extended support to the labour and transport sectors, particularly auto-rickshaw workers and rural labourers.
To promote green mobility, the government announced a scrap-age bonus of up to Rs 40,000 for replacing old petrol or diesel autos with electric vehicles, along with a 2 per cent interest subvention on bank loans for EV purchases.
Additionally, Rs 20 crore has been allocated to convert more than 5,000 informal auto stands into “Smart Micro-hubs” equipped with solar charging facilities.
Addressing rural employment challenges arising from changes in central funding, the state has allocated an additional Rs 1,000 crore to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to ensure the programme's continuity and stability.
