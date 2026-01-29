ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Forms 12th Pay Commission, Clears DA Arrears In Budget Boost

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major boost for the public sector, the Kerala State Budget 2026-2027 announced a series of key measures for government employees, pensioners and the transport sector.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal declared the formation of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, reaffirming the government’s five-year pay revision principle. The commission has been asked to submit its report within three months to ensure the timely implementation of revised pay scales.

The government also addressed long-pending financial dues. All outstanding Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) instalments will be cleared, one instalment with the February salary and the remaining with the March salary.

Funds have been allocated to clear arrears in phases and the House Building Advance for employees has been reinstated.

A significant shift in the state’s social security framework was marked by the introduction of the Assured Pension System, which will come into effect on April 1, 2026. The scheme, an alternative to the National Pension System (NPS), guarantees retirees a pension of up to 50 per cent of their last drawn basic pay, along with applicable DR.

Employees may choose to migrate to the new system or remain under NPS. The government will set up a dedicated mechanism to manage combined employee and state contributions, with detailed transition guidelines to be issued soon.