ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Announces Relief Package As Monsoon Toll Rises To 26

Disaster response personnel remove a coconut tree that fell on a power line and the roof of a house during heavy rain, at Kattakada, in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday announced a series of relief measures for families affected by the ongoing monsoon, including enhanced compensation for those who lost their lives, houses and property in rain-related disasters. So far, 26 people have lost their lives in monsoon-related incidents. Eleven people have been injured and four others remain missing, he said.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, the chief minister said 462 relief camps are currently functioning across the state, providing shelter to 27,048 people displaced by heavy rain, floods and landslides.

The highest number of relief camps are in Pathanamthitta (157), Kottayam (154) and Alappuzha (81), while the remaining districts have fewer than 10 camps each.