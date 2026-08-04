Kerala Flood Hero Missing After Risking Life To Save Trapped Farmer In Kannur
Farmer Benny from Koluvalli recounts heartbreaking final moments with rescue volunteer Rajesh, a trained swimming instructor from Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, as search enters fourth day.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Kannur: As search teams continue to look for rescue volunteer R Rajesh, who was swept away while saving a farmer during flash floods in Kannur, the man whose life he tried to save has spoken of the heartbreaking final moments before the rescuer disappeared into the raging waters.
"I am deeply saddened. I never imagined he would risk his life like this. Everyone is blaming me, but I only went to bring back my farm machinery before the floodwaters rose," said Benny (55), a farmer from Koluvalli, recalling the tragedy that unfolded on Saturday.
Benny had gone to his coffee plantation at Meenthulli North, near the Karnataka border, after hearing about a landslide upstream. While removing machinery from the farm, torrential rain triggered a flash flood. Within minutes, the water rose from ankle level to his neck, forcing him to cling to a coconut tree after the farm shed was washed away.
Before his mobile phone was swept away, Benny managed to alert his wife. Soon afterwards, Rajesh, a trained rappelling and swimming instructor from Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, reached the spot with fellow rescuers.
The team threw a rope towards Benny, but while trying to tie it around himself, his finger became entangled and he was badly injured. Seeing his struggle, Rajesh swam through the powerful current, reached Benny, removed his own life jacket and secured it on the stranded farmer.
The two then attempted to swim back to safety.
"When we were almost near the bank, I turned around and saw Rajesh being swept away by the current. He disappeared within seconds. We never saw him again," Benny told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
Rajesh, an experienced swimmer with specialised rope-rescue training, remains missing despite an intensive search along the Karyankode River.
Kannur's Cherupuzha One Of Worst-hit Areas
Meanwhile, Cherupuzha in Kannur district has emerged as one of the worst-hit areas in Kerala's rain disaster. The region received 305 mm of rain in just 10 hours, triggering landslides, flash floods and widespread destruction. Roads, bridges and homes were damaged, while preliminary estimates put agricultural losses in Cherupuzha panchayat alone at around Rs 38 lakh. Local representatives have sought a special rehabilitation package from the state government.
Meanwhile, heavy rain continues across Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an Orange Alert in 12 districts -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Idukki. The statewide rain-related death toll has risen to 15, while educational institutions in 10 districts remain closed as authorities brace for more heavy rainfall. PSC examinations scheduled for the coming days have also been postponed.
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