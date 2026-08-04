ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Flood Hero Missing After Risking Life To Save Trapped Farmer In Kannur

Rescue volunteer R Rajesh was swept away while saving a farmer during flash floods in Kannur on Saturday and remains missing despite an intesive serach along Karyankode River. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: As search teams continue to look for rescue volunteer R Rajesh, who was swept away while saving a farmer during flash floods in Kannur, the man whose life he tried to save has spoken of the heartbreaking final moments before the rescuer disappeared into the raging waters.

"I am deeply saddened. I never imagined he would risk his life like this. Everyone is blaming me, but I only went to bring back my farm machinery before the floodwaters rose," said Benny (55), a farmer from Koluvalli, recalling the tragedy that unfolded on Saturday.

Benny had gone to his coffee plantation at Meenthulli North, near the Karnataka border, after hearing about a landslide upstream. While removing machinery from the farm, torrential rain triggered a flash flood. Within minutes, the water rose from ankle level to his neck, forcing him to cling to a coconut tree after the farm shed was washed away.

Before his mobile phone was swept away, Benny managed to alert his wife. Soon afterwards, Rajesh, a trained rappelling and swimming instructor from Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, reached the spot with fellow rescuers.

The team threw a rope towards Benny, but while trying to tie it around himself, his finger became entangled and he was badly injured. Seeing his struggle, Rajesh swam through the powerful current, reached Benny, removed his own life jacket and secured it on the stranded farmer.

The two then attempted to swim back to safety.