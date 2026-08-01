ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Death Toll Rises To Six, 4 Dead In Landslides, Red Alert In Eight Districts; Dams To Open As Rivers Swell

Disaster management teams, the Fire and Rescue Services, police and local authorities clearing debris on the 30-metre bridge in Kulathuppuzha of Kollam district. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Torrential rain continued to batter Kerala on Saturday, triggering landslides, widespread flooding, electrocution accidents and extensive damage across several districts.

At least six persons have been confirmed dead in rain-related incidents, while rescue teams are searching for a missing person.

The authorities have also decided to open the shutters of several major dams after water levels crossed the danger mark, prompting fresh flood warnings downstream.

In Malappuram, four-year-old Adam Aiyman, hailing from Neeradu, drowned after reportedly being swept away in swollen waters.

In Wayanad, Benny, a resident of Padinjarathara, was electrocuted while operating a water pump amid the heavy rains.

The worst-hit areas were in Idukki district, where landslides claimed multiple lives.

Earlier, four other rain-related deaths had been reported. At Adoormala near Kudayathur, a house was buried in a landslide, killing Sumathi, wife of Ravi. In Payyanithottam, another landslide claimed the life of Joseph, son of Johnny.

In another incident, the body of 72-year-old Prabhakaran Nair, an original resident of Vaikom, was recovered after he went missing when a landslide struck a relative's house at Kolahalamedu near Vagamon.

In Kollam, Radhakrishnan of Puthenthura died after a fishing boat carrying 14 people capsized near Neendakara Pulimuttu.

Search operations are continuing for those still reported missing, including Regina, who went missing in the Payyanithottam landslide, and Gautham, son of Radhakrishnan, following the Neendakara boat accident.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for eight districts as heavy rainfall continues. Authorities have warned of flood risks, opened or planned to open several major dams after water levels crossed danger marks, and closed tourist destinations across the state. Rescue agencies remain on high alert as rain is expected to continue.