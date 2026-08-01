Kerala Death Toll Rises To Six, 4 Dead In Landslides, Red Alert In Eight Districts; Dams To Open As Rivers Swell
The authorities have decided to open the shutters of several major dams, prompting fresh flood warnings downstream.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Torrential rain continued to batter Kerala on Saturday, triggering landslides, widespread flooding, electrocution accidents and extensive damage across several districts.
At least six persons have been confirmed dead in rain-related incidents, while rescue teams are searching for a missing person.
The authorities have also decided to open the shutters of several major dams after water levels crossed the danger mark, prompting fresh flood warnings downstream.
In Malappuram, four-year-old Adam Aiyman, hailing from Neeradu, drowned after reportedly being swept away in swollen waters.
In Wayanad, Benny, a resident of Padinjarathara, was electrocuted while operating a water pump amid the heavy rains.
The worst-hit areas were in Idukki district, where landslides claimed multiple lives.
Earlier, four other rain-related deaths had been reported. At Adoormala near Kudayathur, a house was buried in a landslide, killing Sumathi, wife of Ravi. In Payyanithottam, another landslide claimed the life of Joseph, son of Johnny.
In another incident, the body of 72-year-old Prabhakaran Nair, an original resident of Vaikom, was recovered after he went missing when a landslide struck a relative's house at Kolahalamedu near Vagamon.
In Kollam, Radhakrishnan of Puthenthura died after a fishing boat carrying 14 people capsized near Neendakara Pulimuttu.
Search operations are continuing for those still reported missing, including Regina, who went missing in the Payyanithottam landslide, and Gautham, son of Radhakrishnan, following the Neendakara boat accident.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for eight districts as heavy rainfall continues. Authorities have warned of flood risks, opened or planned to open several major dams after water levels crossed danger marks, and closed tourist destinations across the state. Rescue agencies remain on high alert as rain is expected to continue.
Heavy rain also caused widespread destruction to homes. Two houses were completely destroyed in Kodakchira near Thodupuzha after a landslide, injuring Binu and Martin, who were admitted to the district hospital.
Near the Maniyar Dam in Pathanamthitta, the house of Ramesan Kochuveliyil was completely destroyed, while another house belonging to Shantha suffered partial damage.
Flood-like conditions have been reported from several parts of the state.
In Kollam, the 30-metre bridge at Kulathupuzha on the Thiruvananthapuram-Shencottah road was submerged, disrupting traffic on the hill highway.
Water entered several houses in the Milpalam area of Chozhiyakode, forcing authorities to shift residents to safer locations.
With rivers and waterfalls in spate, authorities have closed major tourist destinations, including Palaruvi and Kumbhavurutty waterfalls in Kollam district, and banned visitors as a precaution.
Educational institutions in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Palakkad, Kottayam, Malappuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode remained closed on Saturday.
The State Cooperative Union has also postponed the Higher Diploma in Cooperation and Bank Management examinations scheduled for the day, with fresh dates to be announced later.
The state government has urged people living in low-lying areas and downstream of dams to remain vigilant, as several reservoirs are set to release excess water after reaching critical storage levels.
Disaster management teams, the Fire and Rescue Services, police and local authorities remain on high alert as heavy rainfall is expected to continue.
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