ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Fisherman Confesses To Wife's Murder, Arrested For Attempted Murder After She Is Found Alive

Kozhikode: In a dramatic turn of events here early this week, a man who walked into a police station believing he had killed his wife by strangulation was arrested for attempted murder after police discovered that the woman was still alive.

The accused, identified as 49-year-old Sakeer, a fisherman and resident of Puthiyangadi, surrendered before the Vellayil police near here late on Tuesday midnight, claiming that he had strangled his 48-year-old wife, Naseela, to death following a domestic dispute.

Initially skeptical of the confession, police officers questioned Sakeer in detail and asked him to remain at the station while a police team was dispatched to his residence to verify the claim.

When officers reached the house, neighbours and relatives, alerted by the police presence, gathered at the scene. To the surprise of everyone present, Naseela was found alive, though unconscious and with injuries to her neck.

She was immediately shifted to the nearby Government Beach Hospital here, where doctors reportedly found her pulse and blood pressure to be slightly elevated. After being administered oxygen and given emergency treatment, she was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital for further care.

According to Vellayil Circle Inspector (CI) S Sujith police, Naseela's condition later stabilised, and she is currently out of danger. Following her discharge, she was moved to a relative's residence.

The couple have three daughters, all of whom are married. Police said domestic disputes had become frequent in the family following the marriage of their youngest daughter.