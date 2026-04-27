ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Fireworks Explosion Toll Rises To 17; Four Victims Identified Through DNA Analysis

People gather near an ambulance at the site of a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikode, Thrissur district, Kerala, Tuesday, April 21, 2026 ( PTI )

Thrissur: One more person who was hospitalised following the Mundathikode fireworks explosion died at Thrissur Medical College on Monday, police said. With this, the death toll in the incident has risen to 17.

According to Thrissur Medical College police, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh (29) of Kundannur, Thrissur, who was engaged in fireworks manufacturing at Mundathikode, where the explosions occurred on April 21.

Rakesh was active in Thrissur Pooram and Pulikali (tiger dance) circles. Police said Rakesh attempted to escape from the fireworks manufacturing unit after noticing the explosion, but suffered serious burn injuries and was admitted to Thrissur Medical College.

He had sustained over 85 per cent burns and was admitted to the ICU, police said. The condition of one more injured person remains critical, police added. Of the 38 people present at the site, 17 have died, police said. Meanwhile, four people who died were identified through DNA analysis tests.