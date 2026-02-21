Kerala’s Final Electoral Roll For SIR 2026 Published; Voter Count Stands At 2.69 Crore
Around 24.50 lakh names were removed from the voter list due to reasons like death, migration, or acquisition of foreign citizenship.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially published Kerala's final electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 after completing an extensive verification process.
According to the updated figures, the state now has 2,69,53,644 (2.69 crore) registered voters. The initial figure was 2.78 crore, which was recorded at the start of the revision exercise. During various stages of the SIR, around 24.50 lakh names were removed from the voter list due to reasons like death, migration, acquisition of foreign citizenship, or the inability to trace the individuals. Additionally, approximately 36.88 lakh voters were issued notices and called for hearings after discrepancies were found in their names or addresses.
The inclusion of 15.64 lakh new applicants brought the total number of voters to the present 2.69 crore. This final roll will be noted as the official electoral list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.
How to Check Voter Details Online
Voters can verify their names in the final electoral roll through the official portal. As per guidelines issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala, citizens can check their details using three methods:
- Search by EPIC (Voter ID) Number:
Voters can select the ‘Search by EPIC’ option, choose their language and state, and enter their EPIC number to view their details.
- Search by Personal Details:
Those without their voter ID card can use the ‘Search by Details’ option. They must provide their name, relative’s name, date of birth or age, gender, district, and Assembly Constituency in Malayalam or English.
- Search by Mobile Number:
Voters can also verify their status by entering the mobile number linked to their voter ID.
After entering the required information and the captcha code, the voter’s details will appear in the ‘Search Result’ section at the bottom of the screen.
Accessing booth-level electoral rolls
For booth-level voter lists, the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer provides access to the ‘Kerala SIR Final Electoral Roll 2026’. Voters can also use the dedicated portal.
Users have to select their district, Assembly Constituency and preferred language to view a list of polling booths within the constituency. Specific booth lists can be downloaded as PDF files after completing the captcha verification.
Enrolment window remains open
Although the final electoral roll has been published, the process for new voter registrations remains open. Applications through Form 6 can be submitted until the last date for filing nominations for the Assembly elections.
As of February 16, around 1.23 lakh new applications and 7,421 applications from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have been received. These applications will be verified and included in a supplementary list after due scrutiny. Copies of the final electoral roll are also being distributed to political parties at the constituency level.
