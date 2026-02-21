ETV Bharat / state

Kerala’s Final Electoral Roll For SIR 2026 Published; Voter Count Stands At 2.69 Crore

Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially published Kerala's final electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 after completing an extensive verification process.

According to the updated figures, the state now has 2,69,53,644 (2.69 crore) registered voters. The initial figure was 2.78 crore, which was recorded at the start of the revision exercise. During various stages of the SIR, around 24.50 lakh names were removed from the voter list due to reasons like death, migration, acquisition of foreign citizenship, or the inability to trace the individuals. Additionally, approximately 36.88 lakh voters were issued notices and called for hearings after discrepancies were found in their names or addresses.

The inclusion of 15.64 lakh new applicants brought the total number of voters to the present 2.69 crore. This final roll will be noted as the official electoral list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

How to Check Voter Details Online

Voters can verify their names in the final electoral roll through the official portal. As per guidelines issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala, citizens can check their details using three methods: