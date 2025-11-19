ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Man Sentenced To 178 years In Prison For Raping His Minor Daughter

Malappuram: A man was sentenced to 178 years by a POCSO Court in Kerala for raping his 11-year-old daughter in Areekode. The shocking revelations came to light when the child shared the harrowing tale of brutality to the teacher while being taught lessons on good and bad touch at school.

The accused is currently serving a sentence in jail after being convicted in another rape case. The person is accused under sections including rape, trespassing, and intimidation under the POCSO Act.

The Manjeri POCSO court in its verdict said the sentence of 178 years of rigorous imprisonment will be reduced to 40 years as the sentences will be served concurrently.

The incident took place in June 2022 when the 46-year-old father raped his 11-year-old daughter, who was sleeping at home. The complaint said the child was raped three times.

The court observed that the father, who was supposed to protect the child, treated the child cruelly and raped her and that the accused was not entitled to any kind of leniency .