ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Father Of Toddler Who Died After Anaesthesia Meets Home Minister, Seeks SIT Probe

Kannur: The father of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who allegedly died after being administered anaesthesia for suturing a lip injury at a private hospital in Payyannur here met Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday and sought a SIT probe into the incident.

The child's father, Sooraj, met Chennithala and submitted a petition seeking a comprehensive investigation into the case, including the alleged role of other doctors involved in the treatment.

The child, Devansh Shouria of Eramam, sustained a lip injury while playing on July 5. He was taken to a private hospital in Payyannur, where doctors advised suturing the wound under anaesthesia.

According to the family's complaint, the child became unconscious after the anaesthesia was administered and was shifted to another hospital in Kannur, where he later died. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against anaesthetist Dr Anjali Poduval.