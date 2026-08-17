ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Father Dies After Son's Assault in Kozhikode; Mother Killed by Mentally Ill Son In Thrissur

Kozhikode: A 64-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted by his son near Kuttikkattur Service Station in the early hours of Monday, while a 71-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her son in Pavaratty, Thrissur, in two separate incidents reported in Kerala.

Sasidharan (64) died after allegedly being attacked by his son Abhiram at around 12.30 AM. According to police and local residents, Abhiram was allegedly intoxicated when he attacked his father, causing serious injuries to his head and neck.

Sasidharan was found unconscious and seriously injured by local residents and relatives following the assault. He was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, but was declared dead before treatment could be administered.

Medical College police later reached Sasidharan’s residence and took Abhiram into custody. Police said the accused was found inside the house.

The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. An inquest will also be conducted. The accused is expected to be produced before a court, following which further investigation and evidence collection will continue.

According to neighbours, Abhiram had allegedly been involved in repeated disputes with family members and had previously assaulted his parents and brother. A neighbour said complaints had been lodged with the Medical College police on earlier occasions following alleged attacks.

The neighbour alleged that Abhiram had previously attacked his mother and that Sasidharan had intervened. He also claimed that Abhiram had repeatedly been taken into custody following complaints from the family.

In the latest incident, police and locals said Sasidharan suffered a neck injury and head injuries during the assault. Forensic and fingerprint experts examined the scene and collected evidence.

Abhiram has reportedly told police that he was responsible for the attack. The investigation is being led by Medical College Police Inspector Vipin.

Woman Hacked To Death By Son In Pavaratty