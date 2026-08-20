Keralam: Father Acquitted After 18 Months in Jail In POCSO Case Filed Over Daughter's Relationship
The Idukki family is now considering whether further legal steps can be taken in connection with the allegations that the POCSO complaint was false.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Idukki: A father from Ayyappankovil-Marykulam in Kerala's Idukki district, who spent 18 months in jail after being accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of sexually assaulting his minor daughter, has been acquitted by the Kattappana Fast Track POCSO Court.
According to the case details, the court found that the prosecution had failed to establish the allegations against the father. The case arose amid a dispute between the family and the daughter over her relationship with a young man.
The family had reportedly opposed the girl's relationship with the youth. Her father had warned her against continuing contact with him, but she allegedly continued speaking to him over the phone. The youth also frequently visited the house.
According to the girl's mother, the daughter had initially introduced the youth to the family as a college friend. A POCSO complaint was subsequently registered against the father.
The family alleged that the complaint was the result of a conspiracy involving the daughter's boyfriend and his mother. The father reportedly said he came to know that his daughter was the complainant only when police arrived at his house to arrest him.
Daughter Turns Hostile During Trial
A significant development came during the trial when the daughter, who had initially made allegations against her father, turned hostile and supported her boyfriend.
The mother also alleged that the young man visited their house even while the father was in prison. The family informed police, following which the youth was taken into custody. The girl, however, continued to support him, according to the mother.
After examining the evidence, the Kattappana Fast Track POCSO Court acquitted the father, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges.
The acquittal brings an end to the criminal proceedings against the father, who had spent about 18 months in custody.
The mother said that the girl is currently living with her boyfriend. The family is now considering whether further legal steps can be taken in connection with the allegations that the POCSO complaint was false and that there may have been attempts to influence witnesses during the proceedings.
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