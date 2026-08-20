ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Father Acquitted After 18 Months in Jail In POCSO Case Filed Over Daughter's Relationship

Idukki: A father from Ayyappankovil-Marykulam in Kerala's Idukki district, who spent 18 months in jail after being accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of sexually assaulting his minor daughter, has been acquitted by the Kattappana Fast Track POCSO Court.

According to the case details, the court found that the prosecution had failed to establish the allegations against the father. The case arose amid a dispute between the family and the daughter over her relationship with a young man.

The family had reportedly opposed the girl's relationship with the youth. Her father had warned her against continuing contact with him, but she allegedly continued speaking to him over the phone. The youth also frequently visited the house.

According to the girl's mother, the daughter had initially introduced the youth to the family as a college friend. A POCSO complaint was subsequently registered against the father.

The family alleged that the complaint was the result of a conspiracy involving the daughter's boyfriend and his mother. The father reportedly said he came to know that his daughter was the complainant only when police arrived at his house to arrest him.

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