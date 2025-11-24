Kerala Farmers' Group Demand Election Pledge Protecting Right To Self Defence Against Wildlife
Published : November 24, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
Kozhikode: Ahead of the local body polls slated in December this year, as the election campaigns intensify across Kerala, the agrarian community in the state's high ranges, led by the Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA), has issued a ultimatum to political candidates: sign a written affidavit supporting farmers'right to self-defense against wild animal attacks or risk losing the crucial farmers' vote.
This campaign demands candidates pledge that, if elected, they will advocate policies ensuring farmers who protect their lives and crops from wildlife incursions outside forest areas are not criminally prosecuted under Section 11(2) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The campaign's pledge explicitly frames such self-defence as legitimate and demands that candidates commit to pushing the government for formal protections.
Under the slogan "No vote for those standing with wild animals," KIFA is raising awareness by installing boards and distributing consent forms in conflict-prone agricultural regions.
The organisation stresses that current forest laws must be confined to forests, and candidates must validate farmers' right to survival to earn their vote.
KIFA leaders, including State Chairman Alex Ozhukayil and Kozhikode District President Manoj K.D., clarified that they are not contesting elections themselves but aim to unify farmer voices into a decisive group.
While farmers may decide among multiple candidates who sign the affidavit, refusal to sign is seen as opposition to farmer interests.
Since its formation in 2020, KIFA has actively championed marginalised farmers against issues like Eco-Sensitive Zones and alleged harassment by forest officials, scoring legal victories such as a High Court interim order on wild boar culling.
The group's demands include freeing revenue lands from restrictive forest laws and advocating scientific population control of wild animals, aiming to bring the existential challenges of settler farmers into the electoral spotlight.
