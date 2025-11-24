ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Farmers' Group Demand Election Pledge Protecting Right To Self Defence Against Wildlife

Shoppers browse through election merchandise at a busy stall as campaigning intensifies ahead of the Kerala local body elections at Chala Market, in Thiruvananthapuram ( ANI )

Kozhikode: Ahead of the local body polls slated in December this year, as the election campaigns intensify across Kerala, the agrarian community in the state's high ranges, led by the Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA), has issued a ultimatum to political candidates: sign a written affidavit supporting farmers'right to self-defense against wild animal attacks or risk losing the crucial farmers' vote.

This campaign demands candidates pledge that, if elected, they will advocate policies ensuring farmers who protect their lives and crops from wildlife incursions outside forest areas are not criminally prosecuted under Section 11(2) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The campaign's pledge explicitly frames such self-defence as legitimate and demands that candidates commit to pushing the government for formal protections.

Under the slogan "No vote for those standing with wild animals," KIFA is raising awareness by installing boards and distributing consent forms in conflict-prone agricultural regions.