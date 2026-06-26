Kerala Excise To Set Up First Independent Cyber Wing To Curb Drug Smuggling
The initiative aims to swiftly track crucial data including the mobile tower locations of offenders
Published : June 26, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Kozhikode: The Kerala government is getting ready to establish a dedicated cyber wing within the Excise Department for the first time to curb drug and illicit liquor smuggling.
This initiative primarily aims to swiftly track crucial data including the mobile tower locations of offenders.
Authorities believe that the new system will be instrumental in detecting drug sales and transactions facilitated through social media platforms.
Officers having expertise in the IT sector will be deployed to this specialized wing and provided with advanced training along with essential gadgets like laptops and mobile phones.
At present, the department lacks the legal clearance to directly procure vital data such as call records and depends entirely on the police cyber cell for digital investigations.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Excise Minister M Liju stated that the project will materialize as soon as approvals are secured from the Union Home and IT ministries.
The Excise Commissioner has already initiated efforts to obtain these clearances by thoroughly examining the existing frameworks in other states and the necessary procedures Kerala must follow.
The minister emphasised that accessing tower locations to track suspects upon receiving a tip-off is of utmost importance, and enabling the department to do this directly will significantly enhance investigative efficiency.
He also clarified that steps have been taken to form a State Narcotic Control Bureau to swiftly apprehend those involved in the narcotics business.
Currently, a dedicated section operates at the Kerala Excise Headquarters to coordinate cyber inquiries, supported by a two-member cyber team in every district.
However, these personnel lack the statutory authority to gather information directly, prompting the appointment of liaison officers to coordinate with the police for investigative requirements.
The government has initiated the formation of the State Narcotic Control Bureau, which will encompass the proposed cyber wing, specifically to overcome these operational limitations.
Analyzing the operational models in other regions, anti-drug activities in Tamil Nadu are managed by the Prohibition and Excise Wing, which functions as a part of the police force, allowing them direct access to cyber crime resources.
Similarly, while the Karnataka Excise Department utilizes specialized software and IT cells to monitor digital offenses, the official authority to conduct cyber investigations and collect data remains exclusively with the police.
Currently, no state in the country possesses an independent cyber wing with absolute powers functioning exclusively under its Excise Department. As per the regulations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, only security agencies recognized as nodal agencies are permitted to collect data directly from telecom service providers.
Although some states have implemented internal digital surveillance mechanisms to combat contraband trafficking, the realization of this new project will make Kerala the first state in the country to boast an Excise Department with its own fully functional cyber wing.
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