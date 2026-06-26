ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Excise To Set Up First Independent Cyber Wing To Curb Drug Smuggling

Officers having expertise in the IT sector will be deployed to this specialized wing ( Representative Image (ETV Bharat) )

Kozhikode: The Kerala government is getting ready to establish a dedicated cyber wing within the Excise Department for the first time to curb drug and illicit liquor smuggling.

This initiative primarily aims to swiftly track crucial data including the mobile tower locations of offenders.

Authorities believe that the new system will be instrumental in detecting drug sales and transactions facilitated through social media platforms.

Officers having expertise in the IT sector will be deployed to this specialized wing and provided with advanced training along with essential gadgets like laptops and mobile phones.

At present, the department lacks the legal clearance to directly procure vital data such as call records and depends entirely on the police cyber cell for digital investigations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Excise Minister M Liju stated that the project will materialize as soon as approvals are secured from the Union Home and IT ministries.

The Excise Commissioner has already initiated efforts to obtain these clearances by thoroughly examining the existing frameworks in other states and the necessary procedures Kerala must follow.

The minister emphasised that accessing tower locations to track suspects upon receiving a tip-off is of utmost importance, and enabling the department to do this directly will significantly enhance investigative efficiency.