Kerala Excise Officer Uses Oottanthullal To Spread Anti-Drug Message

Ernakulam: In a unique and impactful initiative against substance abuse, Assistant Excise Inspector Jayaraj V. from Mattancherry, Ernakulam in Kerala, has used the classical performing art of Oottanthullal for his innovative awareness campaign.

Using the classical art form, Jayaraj has conducted over 650 performances across the state in the past seven years for the anti-drug message.

Jayaraj, through his performances, has given a fresh face to the Excise Department's awareness initiatives. Oottanthullal is a distinctive Kerala performing art traditionally known for its humorous, satirical, and simplified narration of stories and social issues, making it an ideal medium for public education.

The concept of using Oottanthullal for drug awareness was initially mooted by the Excise Department. However, the proposal gained traction when colleagues and senior officers suggested that an Excise officer performing the art himself would be far more impactful. Encouraged by this, Jayaraj then learnt the complex art form under his guru, Vayalar Santhosh, in a surprisingly short period.

"I found Oottanthullal to be a powerful tool for conveying social problems to the common people in a simple and entertaining manner," said Jayaraj. He adheres strictly to the artistic discipline and authenticity of the form while subtly weaving in critical themes, celebrating Kerala's achievements, discussing the health and legal consequences of drug addiction, and warning against its destructive impact on society. Jayaraj also writes the verses for his performances.

His programme, which initially targeted college students in Ernakulam, has now expanded to include schools and various public spheres. Each session is structured with a 20-minute Oottanthullal performance, followed by a 20-minute de-addiction counselling class.

Jayaraj recalled a moving incident at a school where, after his performance, a girl was found weeping uncontrollably. Upon speaking with her, teachers discovered she had been sexually abused by a relative for years. Due to the performance, the girl broke her silence and a POCSO case was registered, in which Jayaraj was included as a witness.