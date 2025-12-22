ETV Bharat / state

First Heart Transplant On Foreign National: Kerala's Ernakulam General Hospital Scripts History

Ernakulam: A heart was airlifted from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi on Monday, giving a new lease of life to a 22-year-old woman from Nepal. The procedure, set to be conducted at Ernakulam General Hospital (GH), Ernakulam, marks the first heart transplant on a foreign national, reinforcing Kerala’s reputation as a hub for accessible advanced medical care.

The heart, retrieved from a brain-dead donor from Kollam, was flown by a team of doctors from Ernakulam GH on a state government helicopter. Once it landed at the Grand Hyatt helipad in Kochi at 2:50 pm, a police-monitored ‘Green Channel’ ensured the ambulance raced through city traffic to the Ernakulam GH in minutes, where a surgical team was on standby to commence the procedure immediately.

The recipient, Durga Kami, had been battling Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick. Her case is particularly poignant, having previously lost both her mother and elder sister to the same hereditary condition. Left with only a younger brother, she was living in an orphanage. It was the Malayali operator of the orphanage who brought her to Kerala as she was unable to bear the exorbitant costs of private healthcare elsewhere.

Her path to recovery was fraught with legal challenges. As a foreign national, Durga was initially ineligible for the organ priority list. It required a special intervention by the Kerala High Court to grant her the necessary waiver, allowing her to wait for a compatible donor.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Shahirsha said the hospital had been equipping itself for this moment for over a year. "The hospital has previously conducted successful kidney transplants and non-invasive valve replacements. This time, the complex surgery is being spearheaded by a specialised team, including Dr. George Walauran, Dr. Geo Paul, Dr. Rahul, Dr. Paul, and Dr. Vijo," Dr Shahirsha added.