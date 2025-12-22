First Heart Transplant On Foreign National: Kerala's Ernakulam General Hospital Scripts History
Heart of a Kollam native is set to be transplanted to a Nepali national, who has been seeking treatment in India for a year.
December 22, 2025
Updated : December 22, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST
Ernakulam: A heart was airlifted from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi on Monday, giving a new lease of life to a 22-year-old woman from Nepal. The procedure, set to be conducted at Ernakulam General Hospital (GH), Ernakulam, marks the first heart transplant on a foreign national, reinforcing Kerala’s reputation as a hub for accessible advanced medical care.
The heart, retrieved from a brain-dead donor from Kollam, was flown by a team of doctors from Ernakulam GH on a state government helicopter. Once it landed at the Grand Hyatt helipad in Kochi at 2:50 pm, a police-monitored ‘Green Channel’ ensured the ambulance raced through city traffic to the Ernakulam GH in minutes, where a surgical team was on standby to commence the procedure immediately.
The recipient, Durga Kami, had been battling Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick. Her case is particularly poignant, having previously lost both her mother and elder sister to the same hereditary condition. Left with only a younger brother, she was living in an orphanage. It was the Malayali operator of the orphanage who brought her to Kerala as she was unable to bear the exorbitant costs of private healthcare elsewhere.
Her path to recovery was fraught with legal challenges. As a foreign national, Durga was initially ineligible for the organ priority list. It required a special intervention by the Kerala High Court to grant her the necessary waiver, allowing her to wait for a compatible donor.
Hospital Superintendent Dr Shahirsha said the hospital had been equipping itself for this moment for over a year. "The hospital has previously conducted successful kidney transplants and non-invasive valve replacements. This time, the complex surgery is being spearheaded by a specialised team, including Dr. George Walauran, Dr. Geo Paul, Dr. Rahul, Dr. Paul, and Dr. Vijo," Dr Shahirsha added.
The donor, S. Shibu (46) from Chirakkara in Kollam, was a hotel employee who suffered a fatal road accident on December 14. Despite being admitted to a medical college in Kollam and subsequently in Thiruvananthapuram, he was declared brain dead on December 21.
Amidst their profound grief, Shibu’s mother, Shakuntala, and his siblings consented to a multi-organ donation.
According to Dr. Noble, executive director of the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTO), the family’s decision was driven by the noble sentiment that his organs should help others live.
In addition to the heart, Shibu’s kidneys, liver, and corneas were donated to various hospitals across the state. Significantly, the procedure also marked the first instance of skin donation in Kerala, with the harvested skin sent to the Skin Bank at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.
Health Minister Veena George acknowledged the family's sacrifice and the coordinated efforts of the police, district administration, and medical departments in making the mission a success.
