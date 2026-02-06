ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Employees' Unions Back Five-Day Work Week, Oppose Any Cut in Leave Benefits

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, service organisations across the political spectrum have expressed support for the Kerala government's proposal to introduce a five-day work week for state employees. At a meeting convened by Kerala Chief Secretary Dr A. Jayathilak to discuss the implementation of the reform, representatives of various unions agreed to the transition and assured full cooperation in compensating for the loss of seven working hours per week.

To maintain productivity, employee representatives suggested revised office timings, proposing that government offices function either from 9 AM to 5.30 PM or from 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM, with the lunch break reduced to 30 minutes.

Additional Chief Secretary K R Jyothilal, who outlined the proposed changes, said that a five-day work week is already in place for Central government employees and in most other states. He noted that while the reform would provide employees with an additional 52 holidays annually, it could also lead to a reduction in casual and earned leave.

However, this proposal was opposed by the service organisations. Union representatives argued that the existing 20 days of casual leave were the result of long-standing struggles and categorically rejected any move to reduce them to the Central government norm of eight days. They maintained that while they support the five-day work week, it should not be used as a pretext to curtail existing benefits.