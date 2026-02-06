Kerala Employees' Unions Back Five-Day Work Week, Oppose Any Cut in Leave Benefits
Employee representatives suggested revised office timings, proposing that government offices function either from 9 AM to 5.30 PM or from 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, service organisations across the political spectrum have expressed support for the Kerala government's proposal to introduce a five-day work week for state employees. At a meeting convened by Kerala Chief Secretary Dr A. Jayathilak to discuss the implementation of the reform, representatives of various unions agreed to the transition and assured full cooperation in compensating for the loss of seven working hours per week.
To maintain productivity, employee representatives suggested revised office timings, proposing that government offices function either from 9 AM to 5.30 PM or from 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM, with the lunch break reduced to 30 minutes.
Additional Chief Secretary K R Jyothilal, who outlined the proposed changes, said that a five-day work week is already in place for Central government employees and in most other states. He noted that while the reform would provide employees with an additional 52 holidays annually, it could also lead to a reduction in casual and earned leave.
However, this proposal was opposed by the service organisations. Union representatives argued that the existing 20 days of casual leave were the result of long-standing struggles and categorically rejected any move to reduce them to the Central government norm of eight days. They maintained that while they support the five-day work week, it should not be used as a pretext to curtail existing benefits.
The meeting also highlighted concerns specific to the healthcare sector. Representatives of government doctors pointed out that medical colleges and hospitals already witness heavy patient inflow on Saturdays. They warned that implementing a five-day week could shift this burden to Fridays, which would place additional strain on existing manpower and infrastructure.
As healthcare is an essential service, they proposed a compensatory leave system for staff working on weekends and called for a separate discussion to address the health department’s requirements before finalising the policy.
Kerala Secretariat Association State President Irshad told ETV Bharat that while service organisations support the reform in principle, they would strongly oppose any "hidden agenda" aimed at reducing employee benefits under the guise of aligning with the Central government model.
Read More:
- ‘System Failed Suraj Lama', Says Kerala High Court After DNA Confirms Identity Of Body Found In Kochi
- Kerala | Muslim Artist Paints Murals At Maha Shiva Temple Ahead Of Shivaratri, Showcasing Communal Harmony
- Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potty Gets Statutory Bail; ED Raids Firm Linked To Tantri