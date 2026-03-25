Kerala Elections: Karate Black Belt Pushpa Das Enters Thrikkakara Poll Battle With Focus On Women’s Safety
The Karate trainer-turned-politician channeled personal tragedy into a campaign focused on women’s safety, resilience and change in Thrikkakara’s evolving political landscape, reports Parveez K.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Ernakulam: Advocate Pushpa Das, a black belt in karate who has trained hundreds of girls in self-defense, is now in the electoral ring in Thrikkakara in Kerala, determined to defeat her opponent. The Left Front candidate is known as a fighter who has confronted adversities with the strength of martial arts.
Drawing inspiration from the memories of her father, who was bedridden for years as a victim of alleged political violence, she is seeking a public mandate to write a new chapter of survival and strength to fight the odds.
Despite the scorching heat, Pushpa is seen actively moving around the constituency and assuring voters that, along with development, her agenda is to prioritize women’s self-defense and safety.
How did karate happen? “I had no interest in martial arts. Being the daughter of Comrade Subrahmanyan, who was bedridden for 21 years due to political violence, survival had become a necessity,” says Pushpa. Her father, a party worker, was brutally stabbed while rushing to save his friend and comrade Varkey, who was allegedly attacked by opponents in Aluva. Varkey succumbed to his injuries the next day, while Subrahmanyan remained bedridden for 21 years before passing away.
“I was only six months old when my father was attacked, and I grew up watching him remain politically conscious despite being confined to a bed. It was my father who shaped my political awareness. That strength led me into active politics through the Balasangham,” she adds.
When the family faced financial difficulties, a karate training centre started by her brother, A.S. Surendrakumar, became her support system. After learning karate alongside her brother in 1983, Pushpa earned her black belt in 1989. She then became a trainer and has been teaching karate to hundreds of students for over two decades. It also became a source of income for the family.
Simultaneously Pushpa successfully continued her legal studies and party activities, shaped by her intense life experiences. She has been active in the All India Democratic Women’s Association for over a decade and is currently a member of the CPM district secretariat.
She was chosen to contest in Thrikkakara, where the party usually fields candidates under an independent symbol. This time, the party decided to contest under its own symbol, and Pushpa was the only choice as a candidate.
Having already completed two rounds of campaigning in the constituency, Pushpa expresses confidence that she will win. “Despite Congress representatives being elected in Thrikkakara since its formation in 2011, issues like drinking water scarcity, traffic congestion and waste management continue to bother people. This time, let people repose faith in us,” she points out.
Pushpa believes that people who want change will stand with the Left this time. Her children, Manasa Das and Vishala Das, and sons-in-law Aravind and Abhishek are all supporting her in her campaign for victory.
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