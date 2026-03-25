ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Elections: Karate Black Belt Pushpa Das Enters Thrikkakara Poll Battle With Focus On Women’s Safety

Ernakulam: Advocate Pushpa Das, a black belt in karate who has trained hundreds of girls in self-defense, is now in the electoral ring in Thrikkakara in Kerala, determined to defeat her opponent. The Left Front candidate is known as a fighter who has confronted adversities with the strength of martial arts.

Drawing inspiration from the memories of her father, who was bedridden for years as a victim of alleged political violence, she is seeking a public mandate to write a new chapter of survival and strength to fight the odds.

Karate Black Belt Pushpa Das Enters Thrikkakara Poll Battle With Focus On Women’s Safety (ETV Bharat)

Despite the scorching heat, Pushpa is seen actively moving around the constituency and assuring voters that, along with development, her agenda is to prioritize women’s self-defense and safety.

How did karate happen? “I had no interest in martial arts. Being the daughter of Comrade Subrahmanyan, who was bedridden for 21 years due to political violence, survival had become a necessity,” says Pushpa. Her father, a party worker, was brutally stabbed while rushing to save his friend and comrade Varkey, who was allegedly attacked by opponents in Aluva. Varkey succumbed to his injuries the next day, while Subrahmanyan remained bedridden for 21 years before passing away.