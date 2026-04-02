ETV Bharat / state

Ashok Gehlot Promises Rajasthan-Model Health Insurance Scheme In Kerala If UDF Comes To Power

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that a comprehensive health insurance model similar to Rajasthan's flagship scheme will be implemented in Kerala if the United Democratic Front (UDF) comes to power.

Speaking at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters, Indira Bhavan here on Thursday, Gehlot highlighted the success of the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, stating that it has transformed healthcare delivery in Rajasthan. Under the scheme to be called Oommen Chandy Arogya Insurance, every family is entitled to cashless treatment of up to ₹25 lakh along with accident insurance coverage of ₹10 lakh.

Gehlot said the initiative has provided major relief to millions of families by covering expensive treatments such as cancer care, heart surgeries, neurosurgery, and organ transplants free of cost. The scheme extends benefits across both government and private hospitals, ensuring wider accessibility.

He noted that nearly 50 lakh patients have received free treatment worth around ₹5,000 crore under the programme. In addition, patients are provided free medicines five days prior to hospital admission and up to 15 days after discharge, ensuring continuity of care without additional financial burden.