ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | High-Stakes Battle In Vattiyoorkavu As CPM's Prasanth Faces Muraleedharan, Sreelekha

The CPM has once again fielded Adv VK Prasanth, the former mayor of the city, fondly called as Mayor bro. Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Muraleedharan is the UDF candidate. The BJP fielded R Sreelekha in their hopeful constituency.

There were a total of 163063 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2026 Assembly election in the constituency, of whom 77550 were male, 85510 female and 3 belonged to the third gender. In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv V K Prasanth of CPIM won in this constituency, beating Adv V V Rajesh of BJP by a margin of 21515 votes. In 2016, K Muraleedharan of the INC was the winner in this seat, beating Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP by a margin of 7622 votes.

Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.