Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | All Eyes on Thiruvananthapuram: Will LDF Hold or UDF Stage a Comeback?
In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv Antony Raju won in this constituency, beating V S Sivakumar of Congress by a margin of 7089 votes
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: One of the sought-after results of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 is that of the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, the city which has the only BJP mayor in the state.
Actor Sudhir Karamana, who fought as a CPM-backed independent candidate, is testing his fortunes in the seat currently held by the LDF. CP John of the Communist Marxist Party Kerala State Committee (CMPKSC) is the candidate of the UDF, an alliance led by the Congress.
There were a total of 157453 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2026 Assembly election in the constituency, of whom 75669 were male, 81769 female and 15 belonged to the third gender.
In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv Antony Raju of JKC won in this constituency, beating V S Sivakumar of Congress by a margin of 7089 votes, which was 5.57% of the total votes cast. In 2016, VS Sivakumar of INC was the winner in this seat, beating Adv. Antony Raju by a margin of 10905 votes.
Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.