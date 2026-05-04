ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | All Eyes on Thiruvananthapuram: Will LDF Hold or UDF Stage a Comeback?

Hyderabad: One of the sought-after results of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 is that of the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, the city which has the only BJP mayor in the state.

Actor Sudhir Karamana, who fought as a CPM-backed independent candidate, is testing his fortunes in the seat currently held by the LDF. CP John of the Communist Marxist Party Kerala State Committee (CMPKSC) is the candidate of the UDF, an alliance led by the Congress.

There were a total of 157453 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2026 Assembly election in the constituency, of whom 75669 were male, 81769 female and 15 belonged to the third gender.