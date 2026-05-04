ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Former Minister KT Jaleel Battles for Thavanur Amid Congress Challenge

There were a total of 207037 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2026 Assembly election in Thavanur Assembly constituency, of whom 103002 were male, 104035 female and 0 belonged to the third gender.

Hyderabad: The results of the Thavanur constituency are sought out for in the Kerala Assembly elections as the former minister KT Jaleel is eyeing a record fourth term as a CPM independent candidate. The Congress has fielded Adv. VS Joy to snatch the constituency from the LDF.

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Former Minister KT Jaleel Battles for Thavanur Amid Congress Challenge (ETV Bharat)

In the 2021 Assembly elections, there were a total of 199960 registered voters, of whom 98301 were male, and 101659 were female. In the 2016 Assembly elections, there were a total of 184868 registered voters, of whom 89159 were male, 95709 were female and 0 belonged to the third gender. In the 2011 elections, there were a total of 156317 registered voters in this constituency, of whom 74347 were male, 82139 were female and 0 belonged to the third gender.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Dr KT. Jaleel won in this constituency as an LDF-backed independent candidate, beating Firos Kunnamparambil of the INC by a margin of 2564 votes, which was 1.7% of the total votes cast. In 2016, Dr. K.T. Jaleel of IND was the winner in this seat, beating Ifthiquarudheen. Master of INC by a margin of 17064 votes, which was 12.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency.

Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.