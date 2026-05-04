ETV Bharat / state

Peravoor Set For High-Profile Showdown: KK Shailaja vs Sunny Joseph

Joseph has remained undefeated in the past three elections from the same constituency. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Joseph defeated KV Sakkeer Hussain of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by a margin of 3172 votes. Meanwhile, in the 2016 Assembly elections, the state Congress chief defeated Adv. Binoy Kurian of the CPM by a majority of 7989 votes.

Peravoor Set For High-Profile Showdown: KK Shailaja vs Sunny Joseph (ETV Bharat)

Shailaja has earned praise within the state and across the globe for her commendable work as a health minister during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Vatakara constituency, but was defeated by Shafi Parambil, a young face of the Indian National Congress. Situated in the Left bastion Kannur district, the total electorate of Dharmadam constituency stands at 182384, of whom 89726 are male, 92657 are female and a third gender.

Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.