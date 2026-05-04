ETV Bharat / state

Battle For Perambra: Ramakrishnan Faces Rising UDF Star Fathima Thahiliya

Hyderabad: One of the most anticipated results of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 is that of the Perambra constituency. The sitting MLA TP Ramakrishnan of the CPI(M) is hoping for a consecutive fourth term from the constituency, while the young face Adv. Fathima Thahiliya of the Indian Union Muslim League, the UDF candidate, gave a close fight.

The campaigning in the constituency attracted the eyeballs across the state over some communal comments allegedly used in the campaign vehicle for the LDF candidate. Ramakrishnan, who is also currently the convenor of the Left Democratic Front, has remained undefeated in the past three elections from the Perambra Assembly constituency.