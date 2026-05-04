Battle For Perambra: Ramakrishnan Faces Rising UDF Star Fathima Thahiliya
In the 2021 Assembly elections, Ramakrishnan defeated UDF-backed independent candidate CH Ebrahimkutty by a margin of 22592 votes.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 12:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: One of the most anticipated results of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 is that of the Perambra constituency. The sitting MLA TP Ramakrishnan of the CPI(M) is hoping for a consecutive fourth term from the constituency, while the young face Adv. Fathima Thahiliya of the Indian Union Muslim League, the UDF candidate, gave a close fight.
The campaigning in the constituency attracted the eyeballs across the state over some communal comments allegedly used in the campaign vehicle for the LDF candidate. Ramakrishnan, who is also currently the convenor of the Left Democratic Front, has remained undefeated in the past three elections from the Perambra Assembly constituency.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, Ramakrishnan defeated UDF-backed independent candidate CH Ebrahimkutty by a margin of 22592 votes. Meanwhile, in the 2016 Assembly elections, the LDF convenor defeated the UDF candidate Adv. Mohammed Ikbal of Kerala Congress (Mani) by a majority of 4101 votes.
Situated in the Kozhikode district, the total electorate of the Perambra constituency stands at 205970, of whom 100858 are male, and 105112 are female.
Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.