Manjeshwar: One Of Kerala's Closest Contest Heats Up As BJP Raises Hope
In the closely fought 2021 Assembly elections, Ashraf defeated Surendran by a margin of 745 votes.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 12:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: One of the closely fought constituencies, Manjeshwar (or Manjeshwaram), is among those in which the BJP hopes to set foot in the Kerala Assembly.
AKM Ashraf, the sitting MLA from the Indian Union Muslim League, a constituent party in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, is testing his fortunes another time. BJP has once again fielded K Surendran, its former state president, who lost the closely fought 2021 elections. The CPIM, the major party in the Left Democratic Front, though not a major player in the constituency, has fielded KR Jayananda.
In the closely fought 2021 Assembly elections, Ashraf defeated Surendran by a margin of 745 votes. In the 2016 Kerala Assembly polls, PB Abdul Razak of the IUML defeated Surendran by just 89 votes.
Situated in the Kasaragod district, the total electorate of Manjeshwar constituency stands at 230113, of whom 115801 are male, and 114312 are female.
Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.