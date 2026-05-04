ETV Bharat / state

Manjeshwar: One Of Kerala's Closest Contest Heats Up As BJP Raises Hope

Hyderabad: One of the closely fought constituencies, Manjeshwar (or Manjeshwaram), is among those in which the BJP hopes to set foot in the Kerala Assembly.

AKM Ashraf, the sitting MLA from the Indian Union Muslim League, a constituent party in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, is testing his fortunes another time. BJP has once again fielded K Surendran, its former state president, who lost the closely fought 2021 elections. The CPIM, the major party in the Left Democratic Front, though not a major player in the constituency, has fielded KR Jayananda.

In the closely fought 2021 Assembly elections, Ashraf defeated Surendran by a margin of 745 votes. In the 2016 Kerala Assembly polls, PB Abdul Razak of the IUML defeated Surendran by just 89 votes.