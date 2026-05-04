ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Will Ramachandran Secure Hat-Trick From Kannur?

Hyderabad: Kannur Assembly Constituency is part of Kannur district and is one of 140 assembly segments in Kerala. The constituency is a General category seat. Kadannappalli Ramachandran, who is serving as the Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives of Kerala, is eyeing a hat-trick win from the constituency.

The Indian National Congress has fielded Adv. T.O. Mohanan to clinch the constituency from the LDF. When Kannur last voted in the 2021 assembly elections, Ramachandran of Congress (Secular) secured the seat, beating Satheeshan Pacheni of INC by 1745 votes. In the 2016 Assembly Elections, Ramachandran won the seat, beating Satheeshan Pacheni by a majority of 1196 votes.