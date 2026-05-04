Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Will Ramachandran Secure Hat-Trick From Kannur?
Kadannappalli Ramachandran is eyeing a hat-trick win from the constituency.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 12:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Kannur Assembly Constituency is part of Kannur district and is one of 140 assembly segments in Kerala. The constituency is a General category seat. Kadannappalli Ramachandran, who is serving as the Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives of Kerala, is eyeing a hat-trick win from the constituency.
The Indian National Congress has fielded Adv. T.O. Mohanan to clinch the constituency from the LDF. When Kannur last voted in the 2021 assembly elections, Ramachandran of Congress (Secular) secured the seat, beating Satheeshan Pacheni of INC by 1745 votes. In the 2016 Assembly Elections, Ramachandran won the seat, beating Satheeshan Pacheni by a majority of 1196 votes.
Situated in the Kozhikode district, the total electorate of the Elathur constituency stands at 182682, of whom 87817 are male, and 94865 are female.
Elections to the Kerala Assembly were conducted across all 140 constituencies in a single phase on April 9. The validity of the current assembly expires on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front swept to power in 2021, claiming 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 seats while the BJP lost its lone seat. All the exit poll surveys have predicted a comeback for the Congress-led UDF, ending 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule as Chief Minister.